Most of the Rumriver Art Center in Anoka is shut down through Friday, April 10, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the gallery is still open to the public.
The Sunshine Artists group is exhibiting its artwork there through Wednesday, April 15.
The Sunshine Artists is a group of local Minnesota Artists who have been meeting for the last six years. The group meets 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Monday of every month. From fall to spring they meet at the Rumriver Art Center, and in the summer they meet at members’ homes to work on individual projects or at outdoor locations to paint scenery plein air.
The group was formed over a decade ago by Jeanette Offerdahl at the Sandhill Center For the Arts in Bethel. Offerdahl and a group of visual artists wanted a way to connect with other local artists.
Six years ago the group officially became the Sunshine Artists.
“The main goal of our group is to get together to share our love and our passion for creating art with other visual artists,” event coordinator Laura Schack said.
The Sunshine Artists has 15 members, and the group is open to all ages, genders and artists with varying skill levels. There’s no fee to join. Interested members can email Schack at laschack.77@gmail.com.
“We provide each other with mutual inspiration and support, and we learn from each other, form new friendships and have a lot of fun,” Schack said.
The group has previously been exhibited at the Blaine Human Service Center and Anoka County Courthouse. This is its first time on display at the Rumriver Art Center Gallery.
The Sunshine Artists has dozens of pieces on display, and all are for sale. The mediums include watercolor, acrylic, oils, pastels, zentangle and drawing.
Sunshine Artists who have contributed work for the show include Cheryl Barr, Joanne Eittreim, Jeannie Ferdinande, Laura Irwin, Gail Mengelkoch, Leanne Petersen, Pattie Petersen, Carol Rowley, Linda Siegler, Janice Smith, Offerdahl and Schack.
“The art on display is just so beautiful, and we have so many diverse mediums and different subject matters represented,” Schack said. “It’s really exciting to see all of the different styles, colors and subjects that are on display there.”
To access the Rumriver Art Center Gallery, visitors must first check into the neighboring cafe in order to be let in. Only small groups will be allowed, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Rumriver Art Center Gallery is at 2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 103A, Anoka.
To learn more about the Rumriver Art Center, visit rumriverart.com.
