The Blaine Arts Council is featuring work by Roseville nature watercolor painter Dennis Murnyak through Friday, Dec. 27, at Blaine City Hall.
Murnyak, who grew up in New Jersey, said he developed a passion for the outdoors and wildlife while studying Wildlife Biology and Fisheries at West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia.
After graduating, Murnyak joined the joined the Peace Corps and served four years in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa. He returned to the United States to complete his graduate studies at Rutgers University in New Jersey.
Murnyak returned to Africa and worked 26 years in Tanzania teaching people in the rural areas how to build ponds and raise tilapia for food. In 2009 Murnyak returned permanently to the United States and eventually settled in Roseville.
Murnyak started painting watercolors 10 years ago. He learned by taking numerous workshops and classes and being mentored.
Murnyak said he finds inspiration for his watercolor paintings in Minnesota State Parks, along the North Shore and in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
“I am awed and inspired by the beauty found in nature,” he said. “I enjoy painting outdoors sitting still, taking in the smells, sounds and feeling of the place. Curious deer can approach closely, birds have taken drinks from my water container and once a bear crossed the river in front of me. I try to capture the moment in nature by being spontaneous, loose, fresh and simple, using only a minimum of brush stokes and details to capture the essence of the place and time.”
He’s also an outdoor enthusiast who combines activities such as hiking, camping or fishing with painting outdoors or taking photos from which he’ll later paint from in his studio.
Murnyak is a signature member of Northstar Water Media Society and a member of the Minnesota Watercolor Society. He has won an Award of Merit and two honorable mentions in Northstar Water Media Society member shows and has been accepted into three Northstar national shows, winning one Award of Merit.
Some of Murnyak’s paintings are available for purchase at Blaine City Hall. To contact him directly email Murnyak at murnyak@gmail.com.
Murnynak will host an artist’s reception 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive NE, Blaine.
For more information on the show, contact the Blaine Parks and Recreation Department at 763-785-6164 or visit the Blaine Arts Council’s Facebook page at bit.Ly/2qmA356.
