Area residents can ring in the new year at a variety of Anoka County events on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, and New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Anoka County
The Anoka County Library is hosting a number of Noon Year’s Eve events at various branches 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The family-friendly parties will include stories, songs, dancing and crafts.
The following locations have events:
• Northtown Library Meeting Room, 711 County Hwy. 10 Frontage Road, Blaine
• Johnsville Library Meeting Room, 12461 Oak Park Blvd., Blaine
• Columbia Heights Public Library Room 100, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights
• Mississippi Library Meeting Rooms 1 and 2, 410 Mississippi St. NE, Fridley
• North Central Library, 17565 Central Ave. NE, Ham Lake
• St. Francis Library, 3519 Bridge St. NW, St. Francis
For more information, visit anokacounty.libcal.com.
Andover
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with comedian brothers and Fridley natives Tommy and Shannon Thompson 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Courtyards of Andover, at 13545 Martin St. NW.
Tommy said he was always looking to be an actor but found his way to stand-up comedy 16 years ago.
Tommy said he found his niche by being the every man’s comic. He said he always, “wants to be a guy you can sit down and have a beer with.”
Tommy’s brother Shannon on the other hand has a dryer and darker sense of humor.
The comedy show includes dinner.
Tickets are $86.99 for general admission and $143.81 for two tickets.
To learn more, visit courtyardsofandover.com or call 763-754-6953.
Anoka
The Heart of the City Music Factory in Anoka is hosting its second annual New Year’s Eve party starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 31 and running to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1
The party will feature comedian Bob Stromberg, most known for his role in the comedy hit “Triple Espresso.”
The night will also feature a Mexican food buffet, along with music and dancing with DJ Scott Rousseau of Perfect Music Entertainment.
The Heart of the City Music Factory will usher in the new year at midnight with a worship time with Dan and Sandy Adler.
The Heart of the City Music Factory is located at 2665 Fourth Ave. N., Anoka, on the second floor of the historic Old Milk Factory. The building is not handicap accessible.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. To get tickets, visit bit.Ly/34PBRl6 or call 612-990-6192.
Blaine
Skip the crowed bars and head down to Bowlero lanes Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Bowlero’s New Year’s Eve party includes a reserved lane for bowling, food, champagne and sparkling cider to toast.
Bowlero is located at 11351 Ulysses St. NE.
To reserve a lane and view special package deals, visit bit.Ly/2Zkf28f or call 763-561-2230.
Clive’s Roadhouse, located at 10400 Baltimore St. NE in suite 200, will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The restaurant will feature its full menu plus a surf and turf special.
Happy hour appetizers and drink prices start at 10 p.m.
Coon Rapids
Celebrate the new year a little early from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Urban Air Adventure Park located at 10 Coon Rapids Blvd.
Countdown with your family and friends at a New Year’s Eve at Noon Celebration.
Tickets are $20.20, and all ages are welcome.
The celebration will include an ultimate attraction pass, noise maker, party hat, samples of café items and a balloon release at noon with special prizes including a free birthday party awarded to one lucky winner for any date in 2020.
To get tickets, visit bit.Ly/2ZiFqz0 or call 763-244-1701.
Cheap Skate is also hosting a New Year’s Eve party from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The family-friendly party will have a bounce house, glow wands, two kiddie balloon drops and skating. There will be lots of chances to win prizes.
Cheap Skate is located at 3075 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW.
Tickets are $8.99 to skate or bounce and $11.99 for both.
All minors will be charged to enter whether they are skating are not. Adult chaperones will not be charged if they are not skating. Quad rentals are $3, in-line skates $4 and razor scooters $5 extra.
To get tickets, visit bit.Ly/2EPqxuW or call 763-427-8980.
Hard rock band Arena will play at the Coon Rapids VFW Post 9625 starting at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 1919 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW.
Arena is one of the Minnesota’s most seasoned and professional bands. Arena has been rocking the Midwest for over ten years.
To learn more, visit arenarocks.com or call the VFW at 763-755-4760.
Fridley
Awakened Dance is hosting a New Year’s Eve gala from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at The ‘n Motion Center For Performing Arts at 7988 University Ave. NE.
There will be ballroom dancing and a potluck
Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, visit bit.Ly/2MoEJ26 or call 651-357-2060.
Crooners Super Club is hosting four dinner shows Tuesday, Dec. 31. Jazz vocalist Connie Evingson will perform her dinner show, Holiday at the Dunsmore Lodge, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. along with pianist Jon Weber.
Evingson’s recorded catalog of CDs range from jazz and Broadway standards to the music of Peggy Lee, the Beatles, Django Reinhardt, Dave Frishberg and Norman Gimbel.
A Twin Cities resident, Evingson appears at the nationally renowned Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis, is the featured artist of the Jungle Theater’s Jazz at the Jungle concert series, appears regularly at the Minneapolis Woman’s Club Jazz in the Lounge series and tours worldwide, with appearances at concert halls, theaters and festivals in the U.S., Europe and Japan.
Tickets are $40 to $100. To get tickets, visit bit.Ly/2QdLRzn.
The Joyann Parker Band will also perform a dinner show at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Joyann Parker is a singer, pianist, guitarist and songwriter. She has performed for thousands at major venues and festivals across the country, frequently sells out some of the most prestigious clubs in the Midwest and has garnered national and international attention for her newest record, “Hard To Love.” Parker has also represented Minnesota at the 2015 International Blues Competition in Memphis, Tennessee, and won the award for 2016’s Best Self-Produced CD from the Minnesota Blues Society.
Tickets are $40 to $110. To get tickets, visit bit.Ly/2QdLRzn.
For more information, visit croonersloungemn.com or call 763-760-0062.
