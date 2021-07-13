Crowds swarmed downtown Anoka Saturday, July 10, for the largest and best-attended Riverfest ever.
The juried arts and crafts show had a record number of vendors, and the public was eager to return after the event was canceled last year due to pandemic-related restrictions.
According to Peter Turok, president of the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce, police estimated attendance between 30,000 and 35,000 people.
Turok, who spoke with attendees from as far away as Fargo, said many of the food trucks and local restaurants ran out of food because the demand was so high.
“It was a big day for everyone,” Turok said, adding that the crowds stayed all day.
He attributes the record-setting attendance to a combination of beautiful weather with cloud cover and an eagerness to get out and do something after the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.