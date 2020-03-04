At age 60 Ramsey resident and local attorney Joe Field found his father. He explores the story in a new book.
More than 60 people gathered in the Heart of the City Music Factory to hear Field discuss his life story during a book launch Monday, Feb. 24.
The title, “Finding Joe Adams,” has three meanings for the author. The first is finding his father, Joe Adams; the second is finding himself; and the third is God finding him, Field said.
“What I discovered in writing the book was that God was using people to guide me, to direct me,” Field said.
Field’s book follows his turbulent life as one of four children born to a single mother, Martha, in Houston, Texas, to becoming a successful attorney living in Ramsey who finally found his dad.
Born in Houston, Field moved with his mother to Fayetteville, North Carolina, where Martha met and married Leon Field. After the two split, Martha took the children, but Child Protective Services took the kids from her.
Through his mother kidnapping him from a foster home, riding a migrant worker caravan north on a tip from a neighbor and the charity of nuns, Field made his way to the Twin Cities, he said.
Field credited the free breakfast and lunch program for his perfect attendance through high school, which helped him get into St. John’s University, where he first studied chemistry.
After determining he didn’t mix well with chemistry, Field majored in government and went on to the University of Connecticut School of Law to become a lawyer.
While he studied to become a lawyer, Field struggled to pass the bar exam, and once he did, he later lost his license because he wrongfully took money from a trust.
It was during this time that Field turned to God after a one-on-one Bible study he called Operation Timothy, Field said.
While Field’s license was only suspended for one year, he didn’t get it renewed for about five years due to the turbulence in his life at that time. He was able to argue his case and in 1998 was reinstated as a lawyer.
Around 2011 was when Field, inspired by having his own kids, felt the need to seriously search for his father.
He started with the name Joe Adams, because Adams was his middle name on his birth certificate. After a false lead and numerous attempts to contact various men named Joe Adams in and around Houston, Field turned to DNA testing.
Field’s brother-in-law pointed him to the DNA testing services of Ancestry, but it wasn’t until Steve brought up his own family tree during Thanksgiving that Field decided to do the test. Further delays ended up timing out well, because when Field got his results back, he located an unknown relative, who only took the test a few months before Field. Four hours later he found his dad’s phone number.
Field was worried his dad would hang up, but Joe Adams listened to Field and confirmed he had known Field’s mother.
“It was almost like a cosmic puzzle piece being put in place, and I was complete,” Field said.
That was almost three years ago, and now Field is still learning about his newfound family in Texas. He is particularly interested is seeing what similarities and differences they inherited from their shared father.
“It would be an interesting study in how much environment produces changes,” Field said.
He said they all seem to share a similar welcoming temperament and similar values. Not to mention fishing is a favorite of both Field and his dad, he said.
