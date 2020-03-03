Rumriver Art Center painter and fiber artist Pam Devine, of Brooklyn Park, is being featured at the center’s gallery in Anoka through Wednesday, March 11.
Devine has been an artist since she was a child growing up in New Hope.
“I became interested in art maybe the instant I was born,” she joked. “I especially became interested in art in grade school and high school. I did anything art-related I could do. I loved it!”
Devine took a number of art classes in grade school and high school. Her mother routinely gave her daughter craft kits, allowing Devine to nurture her artistic skills. “I got some hands-on experience there,” she said.
When she was younger, Devine also became interested in fiber arts. She knitted and crocheted many pieces. “When I was growing up, that’s what was available,” she said.
While she was working and raising her children, Devine continued sewing and doing needlework. She also did arts and crafts with her children and taught a few art classes at her local church.
By the late 1970s, Devine wanted to try her hand at painting. “I had always wanted to paint, but I never had the time, money or space,” she said.
Devine found inspiration to paint when she and her family would go on trips to Florida, Colorado, Virginia, Mexico and a variety of other places. Other times everyday things she saw around her inspired her.
“Everything that I see around me is so beautiful,” she said. “God has made such a beautiful world, and I get inspired from it. I see something and I just want to recreate it.”
Devine mainly paints with acrylics, watercolors and oils.
Sometimes she paints from memory but more often from photographs she has taken on her travels or from pictures in travel magazines. “Pictures trigger your imagination,” she said.
Oftne when Devine has what she calls a “painter’s block,” she turns to fiber arts. She developed a new style called freestyle tapestry, where she buys old frames and makes them into a loom. She then decorates the fibers with shells, potpourri and other accessories.
Devine is currently being tutored by Rumriver Art Center instructor Paul Boecher in plein air (outdoor) painting in the center’s Plein Air Painting Club.
“Real life is harder for me,” she said. “I’m not used to it yet, and I’m a slower painter. ... I do the basic structure outside, take a picture of it and then bring it inside to finish it. ... Rumriver has been pushing me on, and it has been taking me out of my comfort zone.”
“Pam has an amazing grasp for color and composition,” Boecher said. “With all of her experience she has had an amazing journey. ... She has a gift, and it’s pretty evident when you look back at her body of work.”
With over 50 years of art experiences, Devine said she has learned not to be as hard on herself as an artist.
“Don’t be afraid of failing or not getting what you want out of your painting,” she said. “It’s just canvas or paper, and if you keep going, it will come. We are your own worst critics.”
Most of Devine’s pieces are for sale in her exhibit at the Rumriver Art Center Gallery. The gallery is at 2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 103A, Anoka. To learn more about the center, visit rumriverart.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.