Young actors with the Northern Starz Children’s Theatre in Ramsey will explore “The Crucible,” Arthur Miller’s 1963 play on mass hysteria, Feb. 20-23
The play takes place in the insular Puritan community of 1692 Salem, Massachusetts. One day a group of young girls is found dancing in the woods, and they immediately fall ill. When no earthly cause can be determined, the citizens of Salem suspect some more sinister force may be at hand.
The play features Jakob Bohnsack (Rev. Parris), Emila Westlund (Thomas Putnam/Sarah Good), Sophia Perius (Ann Putnam/John Willard), Dalton Adler (John Proctor), Catherine Schue (Elizabeth Proctor), Sean Faerber (Giles Corey), Marissa Satovich (Martha Corey/Rebecca Nurse), Makeala Wylde (Francis Nurse), Marissa Breneman (Ezekiel Cheever), Wyatt Rasmussen (Rev. John Hale), Maxwell Fairbourne (Deputy Gov. Danforth), Mason Cooper (Judge Hathorne), Kaylee Marcella (Tituba), Calli Argent (Abigail Williams), Ava Dahl (Betty Parris), Jaidyn Crawford (Susanna Walcott), Kilee Borchers (Mercy Lewis) and Zoe Johnson (Mary Warren).
There are 18, sixth- through 12th-grade students involved in the production
Director Ben Layne said “The Crucible” helps teach young actors about the emotional side the town of Salem was experiencing during the witch trials.
“Theater is a medium for the intellectually curious,” he said. “The Salem witch trials is something these kids may have covered from time to time in their history classes, but they might not have. Even if they’ve learned about it, there is only a limited amount of time they spend on it before they move on to something else. When you learn about the Salem Witch Trials you learn about what happened, but not really so much about the people and what they experienced.”
Layne said he has been talking with the young actors about how Miller wrote the play as an allegory for McCarthyism, which was when the United States government persecuted people accused of being communists. In addition, students have been talking about incidents of mass hysteria that have occurred throughout history.
“This play provides a lot of lessons that we can learn about and talk about that can be applied today so a mistake like this won’t happen again,” Layne said. “When you hear about how something happens and learn about the historical context of it, it helps these kids learn how to play their characters better. When you put that idea of research and theater together, it helps you understand the character you’re portraying, and it also helps you become a better actor.”
Calli Argent (Abigail Williams) said, “I knew what the Salem witch trials was, but we weren’t into so much detail about it. It was really eye opening. Everything was really a blame game, and you can really see it happening today.”
“This show really grabs you and doesn’t really let go until it’s over,” said Dalton Adler (John Proctor). “Scene by scene the characters grapple with each other at all times, trying to figure out who is impacting this town. It really keeps you on the tracks.”
The crew includes Layne, artistic director Kyle Frederickson, stage manager Kathy Boecher, lighting designer Matthew Walsh and technical lead Ian Glenn.
Layne said audiences will connect “The Crucible” with the current atmosphere of politics in the United States.
“This show is a great and powerful reminder of what can happen when you start to stir up a fever pitch and what can happen when you don’t try and temper these things with logic and reason,” Layne said. “The other lesson of this play is what goes around comes around, and when you stir up a fever pitch and the fever finally breaks people will turn on the source of it. I think that’s an important reminder for people to remember.”
“I’m just learning about this time period, and I’m realizing it can just as easily happen again,” added Jakob Bohnsack (Rev. Parris).
