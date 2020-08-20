Kids enjoy hip-hop show in Blaine
Paige Kieffer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Update: Elk River Police and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigating
- Two arrested in death of 8-year-old Elk River girl
- Lennar to build 40 homes at Wicklow Cove in Blaine
- New Anoka boutique successful despite pandemic, owner opening second downtown store
- Mound sells portion of Harbor District for $700K
- Corcoran ponders zoning issues on proposed megachurch
- Eagan’s State of the City goes virtual
- Affordable-housing group backs off plans for Duggan Plaza in Edina
- Eastview High remembers popular band director Frank Pasquerella
- Fall version of Lakeville Pan-O-Prog canceled
Images
Videos
Commented
- Nystrom does not support our values (3)
- Far-lefts and liberal media causing divide (3)
- Conservatives missing great chance to win over minorities (2)
- Letter: Vets understand honoring their country (1)
- Herd immunity can help reduce COVID (1)
- How should families decide what’s best for their children? (1)
- The Church Ladies go virtual amidst pandemic (1)
- Local parishes are new clergy abuse victims (1)
- Letter: Sheriff shares concerns with president (1)
- Letter: Time for change to rentals in Columbia Heights (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.