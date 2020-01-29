Travel back in time to the golden days of radio in a production of “The Time Machine: Radio Play” at the Anoka Middle School for the Arts Fred Moore Campus. The play runs Jan. 31 through Feb. 9.
See and hear the original story by H.G. Wells come to life in this adaptation by John De Lancie and script written by Nat Segaloff.
“The Time Machine: Radio Play” is the first staged radio play Anoka Middle School for the Arts Theater has ever performed in its 15 years.
“The magic of theater always allows us to travel through time to far-off places, and I knew our students could take the audience on a journey into the past, to a different era, without elaborate sets and costumes,” said Adam Blumberg, Anoka Middle School for the Arts’ Theatre Arts educator and the play’s director. “With only a few weeks to rehearse, I quickly settled on the idea doing a radio drama, and H.G. Wells’ classic story ‘The Time Machine’ seemed like a perfect fit for our experiment.”
“The Time Machine: Radio Play” follows John (Ethan Zajaczhowski), a British inventor who travels to the future, where he finds the human race has not progressed as expected. He encounters a race called Eloi, who enjoy a life of “mindless abandon.” However, he soon discovers that life comes with a price.
The radio play also features actors Allison Staples (Filby), Samuel Coombe (Samuel), Heady McAllister (Colleen), Gracie Daniels (Jane), Rachel Mattson (Mrs. Watchett), Paul Scott (Meendo), Lacey Fieldseth (Weena), Brenna Belliner (Recording 1-3), Abby Jacobs (Foley), Jonathan Proball (Foley) and Lachlan Whitcomb (Foley and Eloi 1).
Creating the world and drama of the story with only their voices and live sound effects, 12 actors across all grades bring the story to life.
Sixth-grader Abby Jacobs said she has enjoyed working as a Foley, someone who creates live sound effects, because she gets to experiment and find the right objects needed to make the sounds. The Foleys use everything from shoes to canisters and from film reels to vocals.
“We keep finding new things to work with, and we realize one thing sounds an awful like that thing in the show, and we get to tell the story for people through sound,” Jacobs said. “It’s new, it’s different and it’s a lot of fun.”
Nineteen student crew members are running the show, including building the set, constructing costumes, operating lights, running sound and stage managing.
This is eighth-grader Aniya Hollie’s first time working backstage. She is serving as the stage manager.
“I have never worked on a radio show before, and it’s so exciting to try something new,” she said. “I really wanted to see what it’s like backstage, so I volunteered to be a stage manager because I’d love to direct in the future. Being a stage manager is a lot of hard work, and you have to focus on everything from the blocking, lights, sound and the cast. It’s a lot of hard work.”
Blumberg said radio shows are a unique way of performing a story that engages the audience through sound.
“Radio plays are so much fun, and they raise a certain type of nostalgia for a bygone era, but they’re also fun for our student actors who have really had no connection to this form of storytelling,” Blumberg said. “Being able to make sound effects and narrating the story live onstage I thought would be a good opportunity that hasn’t been done in the history of Anoka Middle School for the Arts.”
“This show is very unique because we’ve never done a radio show,” said seventh-grader Gracie Daniels (Jane). “It’s a whole new world for us.”
Blumberg said radio plays help challenge his students’ vocal skills, including their volume, tone, style and more.
“As storytellers, we need to be able to take people on a journey using only sound and not just with sets, costumes and all the other magic of theater,” he said. “Our students have really embraced this format and have worked hard to make this story interesting using only their voices and sound effects.
“This show is more about telling a story rather than showing the audience a story,” said eighth-grader Ethan Zajaczhowski (John). “This radio show makes us really focus more on our vocal skills rather than acting. It’s a lot of pressure to get it right.”
“The audience will unlock their imagination with this show, and they will enjoy seeing a literary classic in a whole new way,” Blumberg said.
For more information on “The Time Machine: A Radio Play,” visit
