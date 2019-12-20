Experience the sounds of the holidays Dec. 20-22 and Dec. 26-29 at the original musical revue and dinner show, “Snowed In,” at the Bunker Hills Event Center in Coon Rapids.
The musical is an original production, written and directed by Josh Campbell, that combines classic holiday songs with an original story and audience interaction.
“I knew I wanted to hit a lot of those classic holiday songs, and I knew I had some great performers,” he said. “I then created a story to wrap around that. I love the idea of having it be a little meta theater where we call out that we’re in the space, and I like that we get to clue in the audience that we’re there. It allows us to all have fun in a communal experience.”
“Snowed In” premiered in December 2018 at the Bunker Hills Event Center.
Campbell said the show was praised, but the plot of the musical was thin, so he recruited Minneapolis playwright Carson Kreitzer to help him improve the story, character development and songs in “Snowed In.”
“It was a lot of fun for all of us to do, and we felt it was fun for the audience as well, but we thought some of the lines were just a method of getting to the next song,” he said. “So this year, we really wanted a good plot that people could enjoy and follow along with.”
“Snowed In” follows six friends and band members who spend an evening stranded in a lodge. While looking for something to do, they discover boxes of records reminding them of all their favorite holiday tunes.
The cast includes singers Katie Gearty and Ben Bakken and four band members led by music director Doug Rohde on piano, Rich Manik on reeds, Joey Hays on drums and Matt McIntyre on bass.
The cast performs a variety of musical genres, including heavy metal, rock, jazz, pop, blues, classic and more.
“What sets this show apart from other ones is our amazing singers and our incredible band,” Campbell said. “They’re really rockin’, and they’re having a lot of fun. You’ll get to hear all those holiday classics, but also some new ones as well.”
Campbell said “Snowed In” is a nonstop musical extravaganza with a variety of holiday songs, including “White Christmas,” ”Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town,” “The Christmas Song,” “O Holy Night,” “Marshmallow Christmas,” “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Blue Christmas.”
“We have a full range of songs where some we sing in the classical style and others we’ve updated or changed them to get a new vibe,” he said.
The musical will include audience interactions where the cast will ask audience members questions and may invite volunteers to come on stage. There will also be a dancing interlude during the intermission.
“It’s a great way to give the audience members a really unique experience with the performers and have a really fun time,” Campbell said. “Each night is a little bit different because we don’t know how the audience is going to react.”
Gearty and Bakken are returning again this year to perform in “Snowed In.” When Campbell asked them to return, they said they immediately jumped on board.
“The story is a little more fine-tuned compared to last year,” Gearty said. “When you relaunch a show, it has been in you for year and coming back is like riding a bike. This year, though, we have improved it and added new songs.”
Gearty and Bakken said performing in “Snowed In” has been a great way to celebrate the holiday season.
“The best part of Christmas is the music, and I don’t get to perform these songs anywhere else,” Gearty said.
“We’re all nostalgic for Christmas, so hearing all of these songs that we have heard our whole life brings up a lot of memories,” Bakken added.
Gearty, Bakken and Campbell said “Snowed In” is an experience that will help audience members get in the holiday spirit.
“Sometimes people don’t love Christmas or it brings up bad feelings,” Gearty said. “It’s a hard time for people, and my character isn’t into it either. Eventually people come around to Christmas, and it’s all about being with your friends and family.”
“During the holidays you’re stressed and tired and this is a good timeout from whatever you have going on where you can sit back and enjoy the show,” Bakken added.
“People should come see this show because it’s a lot of fun,” Campbell said. “It’s a good way to remember all those Christmas songs and get reacquainted with them while also discovering some new songs that you haven’t heard in a while or might’ve never have heard before. The show also helps you get in the holiday spirit, and it’s a nice, fun way to spend time with your friends and family.”
For more information on “Snowed In,” visit bit.Ly/36sif7Q.
If you go
What: Bunker Hills Event Center presents “Snowed In” a holiday musical revue and dinner show
When: Showtimes are 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 29; 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and 29; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21 and 26-28. Dinner service begins two hours before showtime and 90 minutes before showtime for matinées.
Where: Bunker Hills Event Center, 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW, Coon Rapids
Rating: The show is not recommended for children under 8 years old.
Tickets: Prices range from $62 to $72. Call Bunker Hills Event Center at 763-951-7244 if you have large parties, need special accommodations or would like to get tickets on the day of the show.
Info: bit.Ly/36sif7Q
