Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. High 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.