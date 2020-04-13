Fridley artist Jill Mason taught people how to paint a bike during a virtual painting class April 6.
This month, Mason is teaching a variety of painting classes on Facebook through the Spring Lake Park Parks and Recreation Department. The themes for each upcoming class are spring cactus on Monday, April 20, and butterflies on Monday, April 27.
During the virtual classes, Mason gives participants tips, outlines for tracing and a list of supplies they’ll need. Once participants register, they’ll be given a link to a private Facebook group to join and watch the livestream of the class. Once the class is done, participants will have access to the recorded video for one week.
The cost of the class is $10. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/u4pekt4.
