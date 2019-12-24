The 24th annual Fridley Alumni Choir concert ushered in the holiday season on Dec. 8 in the Fridley District Auditorium.
The Alumni Choir, which consists of members back to the Fridley High School Class of 1967, returned to the school to fill the venue with a variety of stylistic vocal pieces. Randy Edinger, a Fridley High School Class of 1975 graduate, is the director of the group.
One song performed by the group, “Unclouded Day,” was dedicated to choir member Doug Olson, who died in April.
Classmate and friend Laren Metcalf said that, for years, Olson flew from his home in Redmond, Washington, every Monday during choir season for rehearsals, demonstrating his commitment to supporting the students of his alma mater.
The Fridley High School Concert Choir also performed at the concert, singing “In the Stillness of Winter” by Victor Johnson, and they joined the Alumni Choir for the song “Wild Mountain Thyme”
For the concert’s last number, retired Fridley High School choir director Dave Ryan took over the baton to conduct the choir’s performance of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.” All Fridley High School alumni in attendance were invited to the stage to join in.
Over the years, the choir has raised more than $78,500 in scholarships that has been awarded to 54 graduating seniors to pursue fine arts degrees in college. The choir also received the district’s Distinguished Alumni 2011 Circle of Excellence Award, in recognition of its work to inspire and support the students of Fridley Public Schools.
