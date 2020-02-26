Travel out of Kansas and into the magical world of Oz in Westwood Intermediate and Middle School’s production of the classic tale “The Wizard of Oz” Feb. 27-29 at the Spring Lake Park High School Fine Arts Center.
The musical, which is based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” was written by John Kane in 1987 with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg.
The musical follows a young Dorothy Gale (Clara Kuempel) who’s swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz with her dog Toto (Ryan Seal).
“I love Dorothy’s personality,” said Clara Kuempel (Dorothy Gale). “She’s such a sweet little girl, and she has been so much fun to embody. I enjoy being someone who’s not myself, and I know that’s the way with a lot of roles, but she’s such a quirky character.”
While in Oz, Dorthy encounters a host of whimsical characters including The Cowardly Lion (Rodlofo Perez), The Tin Man (Heather Hawkins) and The Scarecrow (Sheldon Anthony).
“All of them become friends based on their needs, and together they get what they need fulfilled in the end,” Kuempel said.
To find her way home, Dorothy must journey along the Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard (Sagar Sant) in Emerald City.
Along the way, she makes new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West (Ellie Sandvik), who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers.
To make it home safely, Dorothy must learn an important lesson: there’s no place like home.
More than 60 seventh- and eighth-grade Westwood Intermediate and Middle School students are a part of the cast and crew of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Director Kevin Dutcher said one of the goals of the Spring Lake Park School District Theater Department this year was to have more family-friendly productions. In the fall the high school performed “You Can’t Take It With You,” while Westwood fifth- and sixth-graders performed “And Justice for Pigs: Revenge of the Bad Guys” and the seventh and eighth-graders put on “The Little Princess.” On April 17-26, Spring Lake High School students will bring the musical “Seussical” to the stage.
“We were really looking at having a child-friendly season this school year,” Dutcher said. “We really want to engage our child audience and introduce them to our theater. Hopefully this will spark their interest and curiosity in participating in theater in the future.”
Dutcher said “The Wizard of Oz” is a story many audiences are familiar with, whether from Baum’s series of books, the 1939 film starring Judy Garland or the Broadway musical. Due to the familiarity of the source material, Dutcher said he has been stressing with the seventh- and eighth-graders the importance of respecting the material by getting it down perfect, while at the same time adding a new fresh take to the musical.
“There is a huge familiarity factor with ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ but we’re taking on some new fresh takes on the story,” Dutcher said. “There are the songs and dialogue you know, but it’s always fun to see the new and unique ways our young actors are interpreting their characters. ... Still I have been telling the kids that the audience knows this show better than you so it’s important that you have the script down verbatim so you honor the script. It’s a good exercise in discipline.”
Some of the new fresh takes Westwood Intermediate and Middle School is doing with “The Wizard of Oz” include adding more diversity to the cast that is reflective of the school’s student population and gender-bending some of the supporting roles. “It’s a nice reflection of the inclusivity of our program,” Dutcher said.
Heather Hawkins said she’s enjoyed participating in the musical numbers as her character, The Tin Man, who has very stiff, robot-like dance movements.
“The dancing has been easy to learn, and it’s a lot of fun, but we try to make it our own,” she said. “This show is so much fun, and the dance numbers are so good. Our cast has been working really hard ... and doing very well.”
Dutcher said even if audiences are familiar with “The Wizard of Oz,” they’ll still enjoy the production. “It’s always fun to revisit stories that you’re familiar with ... and see new interpretations of the material as well and see how they’re similar and different,” he said.
“‘The Wizard of Oz’ is an age old tale that will never become old,” added Sagar Sant (Wizard).
For more information on Westwood Intermediate and Middle School’s production of “The Wizard of Oz,” visit
