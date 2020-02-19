Popular jazz songs and the scene of New Orleans’ Mardi Gras are making their way to Coon Rapids this month.
The Church of the Epiphany is performing “All That Jazz” Feb. 20-22 at the church, 1900 111th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids. Tickets range from $5 to $25 and can be purchased at empiphanymn.org.
The show-only performance occurs Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. Dessert and show performances are Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:30 p.m. The dinner and show performance is Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.
Playwright Mary Jo Bonin wrote the show based around the music, according to music director Liz Grefsheim.
“The story, this year, wraps around each of the songs,” Grefsheim said. “It’s not like a typical play. ... This year, there’s dialogue to segue between songs.”
The classic jazz songs in the production include “Jeepers Creepers,” “Blue Skies” and “All That Jazz.”
The story follows a young man and woman in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. The woman’s husband dies while she’s pregnant, and the young man, a longtime friend, keeps her company.
“It’s very entertaining,” Grefsheim said.
The cast of about 50 people comprises high school students and younger children.
The dessert and dinner performances will feature King’s cake, a Mardi Gras tradition. The traditional cake has a baby Jesus figure in the middle of it, so one cake each night will have such a figure.
~ Compiled by Emilee Wentland
