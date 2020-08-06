Come up with an idea, put a few words on the pages, add a few pictures. Celebrate your completed children’s book.
Well, not exactly.
When Blaine native Stacy Bauer set out to write her first children’s book, she didn’t know exactly what she was getting herself into.
But two years later, the Ham Lake teacher and East Bethel resident is thriving, about to release her fifth book in the Cami Kangaroo & Wyatt Too series and has started her own self-publishing company, Hop Off The Press, with no plans of slowing down.
“I have always loved writing and was making up books back when I was in elementary school,” Bauer said. “A few years back – I had always wanted to publish a children’s book – I said, ‘I’m just going to do it,’ thinking it would be easy.
“As a teacher, I’ve read thousands of picture books, and the Berenstain Bears is my favorite series. They’re funny, but have a lesson embedded in each book. If my students are having conflicts, we read it and discuss it. It’s a go-to for a lot of topics.”
The series provided a starting point for thinking about a series of her own – part humor and part life lessons – a formula Bauer has utilized as a parent of two and a longtime elementary teacher.
“I thought, I’m going to make a series about my kids,” Bauer said. “My kids do funny things; I’ll take funny things they’ve done and lessons from them that people can use with their own children.
“One of the earliest things my daughter did was sneak treats. I posted it and someone commented, ‘You should write a book about her!’”
That led to the creation of Bauer’s first book, “Cami Kangaroo Has Too Many Sweets!” The book was a funny story about a mom catching her daughter eating from a bucket of ice cream, while also covering healthy choices and honesty.
Then came the hard part.
“After I wrote it, I didn’t know what to do,” Bauer said. “I had to figure out the world of self-publishing. One of my sister’s friends was a self-publisher too and pointed me in the right direction. I found Facebook author groups, spent a lot of time researching and reading, asking questions and posting, what do you do here, starting my own website, Instagram. I had never used social media in a marketing way.”
One of the biggest tasks was deciding on the animal – kangaroos – and an illustrator who could bring Bauer’s vision to life.
“I thought kangaroos for my kids; any child would be able to relate to that,” Bauer said. “Kangaroos are cute, they have a pouch, jump high. They’re unique but fun.
“I asked all these illustrators to draw a sample kangaroo, but didn’t really like the style. Then I found Rebecca (Sinclair) on Pinterest. She was working at an Etsy shop where she was selling prints. She had never done a book before, she had just graduated art school, and she said yes. Me being a newbie and her being a newbie, it fit. And now we’re on our fifth book.”
After bringing the ideas and pictures to the page, next came finding a printer, setting up a Kickstarter campaign to get the idea off the ground, getting a copyright and bar code, then ultimately marketing the final product.
“Doing it for a few years, I still don’t know everything,” Bauer said. “It’s still trial and error, taking risks. … It’s a long story, but it goes back to when you’re in school – you get the idea, you write the rough draft, edit it, have the final copy, illustrate, do the layout, make the book cover. I know being a teacher, my students always think their first draft is done, but I tell them I have edited my books at least 100 times. You don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on books that have mistakes.”
After starting off with a publisher, Bauer decided this past winter to split off on her own and create her own self-publishing company. The move grants full control over the product and enables everything to be in Bauer’s own name. With the kangaroo book theme and printing nature of the venture, the name Hop Off The Press was a natural fit.
Bauer has taught for 17 years, ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade between Columbia Heights, Fridley and Ham Lake. Add to that her experiences with her two children – Cami and Wyatt – and she has a wealth of knowledge on children’s books and topics to draw from. She has written about treats, messy rooms, kindness and too much screen time, created a coloring book and will have her latest book, “Cami and Wyatt Learn About Patience” coming out in August.
Information on Bauer’s books, as well as tutorials, ideas and input on self-publishing are available at stacycbauer.com. Books are available on Amazon and at many local shops.
Looking ahead, Bauer hopes to help others publish their own books and has a list full of ideas for future projects of her own, with no telling what her kangaroos will bounce into next.
“I’d love to help people, not necessarily publish their book, but help consulting,” Bauer said. “Answering questions on here’s how to do this, how to find an illustrator, sure I can help you with your layout. It’s very overwhelming when you don’t know anything at all.
“I know some people look at children’s books and think that’d be easy, but it’s not. It’s hard, but you can do it. It took me a year to get each book published. You put a year of hard work into something and you get it in your hands, it’s an incredible feeling. A lot of determination, taking risks and you go for it. Life is short – if you have a dream, just go for it.”
