A Coon Rapids native will show up on television Friday evening when he appears on the popular TV show “Shark Tank.”
Peter Solimine created an app that allows its users to participate in a meeting or class without actually being there. The app, called Beulr, records and transcribes meetings, too.
Solimine created the app in his college dorm room so he could skip early classes. After installing the app on some friends’ computers, he realized he could make a business out of it.
When he had the chance to go on “Shark Tank,” he took it.
“Shark Tank” airs Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. on ABC and Hulu.
