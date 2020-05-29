Tyranny reigns. A rebellion rises. And an unexpected teenager may hold the key to restoring freedom throughout the world.
So is the state of society in the year 2090 in “The Winged Lion: Marion’s Match,” a recently released dystopian novel by Coon Rapids native Patrick Carlson.
The book has been several years in the making for Carlson, who grew up in Coon Rapids and works throughout Anoka County as a home care physical therapist.
“I started contemplating writing a book in 2013 and started writing a different storyline,” Carlson said. “I didn’t like it, so I started over and began writing the first chapter of ‘The Winged Lion: Marion’s Match,’ in the fall of 2015. I would say if I were to add up the bits and pieces over the last four and a half years of writing, it would probably be a solid 18 months to put the storyline together, then about 24 months of editing and revising. That was the best I could do given my other dedications in life.”
Balancing his full-time job and life at home with his wife and three children, his status as a published author became official this spring upon the book’s release by Page Publishing. It’s now on sale at bookstores and online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play and Barnes and Noble.
“It felt surreal to me,” Carlson said. “Having gone through roughly five years of writing, including the last two years of editing through at least 11 drafts with my publisher, it didn’t seem like it would ever end. I did feel some degree of accomplishment, but not for long. Then my thoughts quickly moved to ‘How will people receive this?’”
In the book, a dark and oppressive future of what was once the United States of America is depicted. Peter Barclay, a teenager with strong intellect and rare abilities, plays a crucial role in an underground resistance movement. General Nathan Marion leads the nonconformist cause hoping to restore liberty to the world’s oppressed.
“I wouldn’t say there was one specific catalyst with regard to the idea for my book,” Carlson said. “I have always been deeply interested in politics in the U.S., geopolitics, military history and technology, ideological struggles in history.
“I do quite a bit of reading on any given day. Ironically, almost all of what I read are articles and nonfiction books. The funny thing is I really haven’t read a whole lot within the genre of dystopian fiction. ‘Starship Troopers’ is probably the only one I’ve read. I am kind of a movie buff of sorts, mostly older movies, so I probably got some bits and pieces from things I’ve seen over the years too.”
It was a lengthy yet enjoyable adventure for Carlson, creating his own world and adding details as he progressed, then fine-tuning the plot with the help of editors and family members.
“By and large, I enjoyed the writing process,” Carlson said. “I would say it’s much easier to write five pages or more than to write one page, because once I was able to get inundated in the characters’ minds or within the story, then the words flowed much more easily. Being ‘in the zone’ was probably the most vivid part of writing from me. From time to time, especially when I had a longer period of time during which I could continuously write, as I was writing, it felt like I was in a movie of my own creation, so that was pretty cool.
“The most difficulty certainly came from the editing process. I know the finished product arrived after at least 11 revisions after having gone through the whole story over and over. I certainly became a better writer as I learned how to refine my craft through this difficult editing phase. My wife and dad were probably my greatest editors-in-chief, aside from myself. My publisher helped me move forward to present a much better version than what I initially had, so I am grateful for them as well.”
Carlson has no intention of shelving or slowing down his writing, now eager to continue on. He is currently working on new material, with perhaps a continuation of “The Winged Lion” storyline down the road as well.
“The Winged Lion: Marion’s Match” is set up to have at least a sequel, possibly a trilogy, if there is a demand for it,” Carlson said. “I have some ideas in my hip pocket to start the sequel if it seems there is enough traction gained or a following who would like the second book in this series.
“I am currently working on a completely different book right now. It’s more of a traditional science fiction book with a secretive government, alien incursion sort of thing. I have it currently titled ‘Zinder’s Edge.’ It seems I have the itch to keep writing, and since I enjoy it, I will continue to do so. I’m looking forward to what the future has in store!”
