Enjoy an all-day jam session at the 42nd annual Concertina Bowl noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Brookhall in Blaine.
Music lovers are invited to listen, dance and jam with over 50 musicians who play the concertina (a musical instrument in the accordion family) in addition to trumpet, keyboard, tuba, banjo and more.
“The Concertina Bowl is a unique and very interesting experience,” organizer Art Ohotto said. “Concertina music is attractive to a lot of people. We get people coming from all over, from as far as the East Coast. It’s a fun jam session that the whole family will love.”
Attendees will be encouraged to dance to polkas, waltzes and old-time favorites.
Special performances during the event include master concertinist Josh Eidsor at 3 p.m. and Todd Jurek’s Polish jam session at 6 p.m.
There will also be a tribute to Minnesota concertina legend Jerry Schuft, from Brownton, who died June 15, 2004. Jerry Pitzen and Jerry Minar will perform a tribute.
“Hardly anyone knows about or plays concertina music anymore,” Ohotto said. “People are missing out on pretty wonderful music. People should come stop by and see what it’s like.”
Bob Novak, builder of the Echo concertina, will also be displaying and selling concertinas.
Concertina restorer and repairer Mike Smieja will also be at the event.
Ohotto said the main goal of the event is to raise money for the Blaine/Coon Rapids Knights of Columbus Council #5141. Members volunteer their time at the Concertina Bowl. A majority of the proceeds will go to a number of local charities.
Tickets to the event are $12 for adults and $5 for students 12-18 years old. Kids under 12 are admitted at no cost.
Door prizes will be given away throughout the day, with a $42 cash prize drawing at 1:30 p.m. Food, snacks and a cash bar will also be available.
Brookhall is located at 12000 Highway 65, Blaine.
For more information, contact Ohotto at 763-784-7204.
