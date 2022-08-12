Music is the universal language, and the Anoka Community Concert Association makes sure county seat can speak it fluently. The completely volunteer-run nonprofit offers five concerts per season to subscribers and has been doing so for 75 years. The 2022-2023 season is set to commence in September, continuing ACCA’s long tradition of connecting the community through music.

The association’s diamond jubilee also marks a return to form, as the past two seasons were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, five varied music acts will take the stage at Anoka High School, playing a host of family-friendly songs across multiple decades and genres.

