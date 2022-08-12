Music is the universal language, and the Anoka Community Concert Association makes sure county seat can speak it fluently. The completely volunteer-run nonprofit offers five concerts per season to subscribers and has been doing so for 75 years. The 2022-2023 season is set to commence in September, continuing ACCA’s long tradition of connecting the community through music.
The association’s diamond jubilee also marks a return to form, as the past two seasons were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, five varied music acts will take the stage at Anoka High School, playing a host of family-friendly songs across multiple decades and genres.
The fall will feature Sultans of String in September and the Everly Set in October (exact dates still pending). The Sultans of String are a string-based trio that play everything from Celtic, to flamenco, to Arabic-style music, while the Everly Set is an Everly Brothers tribute act fronted by singers Sean Altman and Jack Skuller.
After a break, things pick back up in February with Nashville pianist Jason ‘Floyd’ Coleman, whose show, titled “Unchained Melodies,” will feature the songs of The Carpenters, The Righteous Brothers, and Roy Orbison, and more. Divas3 and Chester Gregory close out the season in March and April. Divas3 is a female trio that covers four decades of chart-topping hits ranging from Celine Dion to Dolly Parton. Broadway Actor and singer Chester Gregory will be performing a tribute to Jackie Wilson and his influences.
As ACCA Publicist Mary Smith tells it, the variety of music was intentional and an essential part of the series. Getting diverse and interesting acts to the people of Anoka County is priority number one, no matter the medium.
“Variety is the spice of life,” Smith said. “We’ve had everything from magicians to comedians. This year we’re focusing on different entertainers of musical genres.”
Though the genres differ, music buffs will notice that most of the artists featured may skew toward the hits of the previous century. It’s not surprising, as ACCA originally started out as an extension of Community Concerts, Inc., an organization that began in 1948 as a way to get live classical music out to small town America. Organized with the help of Anoka newspaperman Arch Pease, school superintendent Morris Bye, and Community Playshop director Sarah Mortenson, Anoka opened its own chapter in 1948. In the years since, ACCA has become its own entity, but the mission remains strikingly similar.
“We really consider ourselves a small-town community, because the age group we’re addressing won’t want to go to a concert at XCel (Energy Center in St. Paul),” ACCA President Roger Renner said. “Many subscribers are coming from assisted living or nursing homes, and we want to provide an opportunity to see live music at a relatively cheap cost.”
Subscribers can expect their five tickets in the mail in August, along with the finalized dates for each concert. Each performance will take place at Anoka High School, where seats are selected on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Subscriptions are still available for the 2022-23 season, but are running low. For memberships or questions, you can call Joann Johnson at 763-421-6477. For more information and video samples of the performers, visit anokaconcerts.com.
