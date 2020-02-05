Winners of the Impressions of Blaine Fall Photo Contest were recently announced.

Tom Stuart’s photo “Wetland Sandhill Crane” took the prize in the nature category. Michelle Crain’s photo “Reflection” and Stuart’s photo “Lakeside Park” won the people and families category.

Stephanie Warme’s photo “Supervisor Riley” took first in the pets category. Randy Ripley’s photo “Vintage City Landmarks” won the community activities and events category.

All winners received a $25 gift card.

Submissions for the winter photo contest are open Feb. 1-29. Winners will be announced Friday, April. 10.

To submit an entry, visit bit.Ly/2r53vwe.

