The Blaine Arts Council is now inviting all local artists and pet lovers to submit artwork to the council’s juried “I Love My Pet Exhibit” that runs Feb. 3-28 at Blaine City Hall.
The exhibit is open to all artists and all mediums including paintings, ceramics, photos and more. The subject matter must represent your love of pets.
Submissions to the “I Love My Pet Exhibit” are being accepted now through Friday, Feb. 7.
The exhibit is open to all artists. Being a resident of Blaine is not required. There is no exhibit or entry fee.
Participants may enter up to three pieces for display and award consideration. Art pieces must be wired and ready to hang. Alligator clips or sawtooth hangers will not be accepted. Entry/release forms may be obtained online at bit.Ly/30YMuSu or in person at the Blaine Parks and Recreation Department during normal business hours at Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive NE, Blaine.
Participants can drop off their artwork through Friday, Feb. 7, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Blaine Parks and Recreation Department. Entries may also be dropped off 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Tuesday, Feb. 11, with the Blaine Arts Council in the Blaine City Hall lunchroom. A signed entry/release form must accompany all artwork, or it will not be displayed.
Artwork, including any sold work, is to remain on display for the duration of the exhibit. Artwork and sold art may be claimed starting Friday, Feb. 28.
An awards presentation will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Blaine City Hall. Awards will be given for best of show, first, second and third place
For more information on the “I Love My Pet Exhibit” email the Blaine Arts Council at blaineartscouncil@outlook.com, call the Blaine Park and Recreation Department at 763-785-6164 or visit the Blaine Arts Council’s website at bit.Ly/30YMuSu.
~Compiled by Paige Kieffer
