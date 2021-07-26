Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts has a new name that may sound familiar to some.
The center is now called the North Suburban Center for the Arts, reverting to its name from the ‘70s. For now, North Suburban will still be located in the county-owned Banfill-Locke house in Fridley.
When North Suburban moved to the Banfill-Locke house in the ‘80s, the center changed its name to Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts. Now the center plans to move again, and Director Abby Kosberg said it seemed appropriate to change the name back.
The name change had been in the works since June, when the center found out its future in the Banfill-Locke house is not guaranteed, Kosberg said.
The center is partially county funded, and due to recent budget concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county is considering defunding the center at the end of the year. The parks committee voted June 1 to continue funding until then.
The parks operating budget has a $1.7 million deficit for 2020-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Parks Director Jeff Perry told ABC Newspapers in June.
The arts center has received $50,000 annually from the county through a purchase-of-service agreement, which has been in place since 1988.
Other name options besides North Suburban Center for the Arts were thrown around, Kosberg said, but the board wanted something neutral that wouldn’t be tied to a specific location — especially because a new space isn’t secured yet.
The arts center is looking for something within a 5-mile radius of the current location at 6666 East River Road in Fridley.
“We feel strongly that we really serve the southern part of the county,” Kosberg said. “We really want to make sure we’re still hitting that same demographic, which is really underserved in the arts right now.”
The board is also aiming for a space that is close to public transit, is big enough for the center to keep all its programs, and is ADA compliant. The Banfill-Locke house was originally constructed in 1847, so it’s not easily accessible for people with disabilities.
“Over half the building is not accessible,” Kosberg said.
The center launched a fundraising campaign to change locations during its annual Summer Soirée at the end of June. It has raised $45,000 of its $100,000 goal, mostly due to a $26,000 donation from the Lions Club, Kosberg said.
While looking for and moving into a new space, Kosberg said, the center aims not to disrupt any programming.
“Things might change a little bit, but our goal is to make sure that we’ve having classes, having exhibitions, creating opportunities and jobs for people in the area,” she said.
