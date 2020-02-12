Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s production of the Minnesota romantic love story “Sweet Land: The Musical” will play at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15 and 20-22 at the Coon Rapids Campus Performing Arts Center.
“Sweet Land: The Musical” was written by Minnesota playwrights Laurie Flanigan-Hegge and Perrin Post and is based on the short story “A Gravestone Made of Wheat” by Minnesotan Will Weaver. The folk music in the show is written by Dina Maccabee with lyrics by Flanigan-Hegge. A version of the story, based off the short story, was turned into a film “Sweet Land” in 2005 by Twin Cities Director Ali Selim.
Director Scott Ford said Flanigan-Hegge and Post have been a part of Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s production, working directly with students at rehearsal and helping the school’s production including adding a new musical number.
“Sweet Land” takes place in 1920 near Park Rapids when Inge Altenberg (Caitlin Sparks) journeys to Minnesota to marry a Swedish bachelor farmer, Olaf Torvik (Logan Douglas), in an arranged marriage. But in the wake of World War I, Altenberg’s German heritage turns her new neighbors against the match. Under cathedral skies, the determined young immigrant and her stoic farmer fight for their lives, facing their own misgivings and the harshness of an unforgiving land.
Logan Douglas (Olaf Torvik) said that despite the musical examining the American immigrant experience in 1920s Minnesota, it still is very relatable to America today.
“Minnesotans really love stories about Minnesota, so I think this will be something new people will love,” Douglas said. “While this story is told from the white perspective, the story of immigration is still very prevalent today. We were there once, and I think it’s kind of ignorant to vilify immigrants today when we were once immigrants ourselves just a few generations ago. I think this will be a really good show to show anyone who doesn’t have an opinion on the topic or is just looking for a different point of view. The story is really impactful and is really relevant to today’s politics concerning immigration.”
“It’s an immigrant story that feels really timely,” Ford said. “People will see a parallel of life today.”
The musical also features Sam Fish (as Alvin Frandsen), Sara Kuntz (Brownie Frandsen), Austin Scott (Pastor Sorenson), Taysia Roering (Esther/Ensemble), June Haider (Olaf’s mother/Ensemble), Natalie Bahnemann (Anna/Ensemble), Hannah Kelley (Gail/Ensemble), Cody Johnson (Judge/Ensemble), Luke Martin (Nelson/Ensemble), Derrick Smith (Larson/Ensemble) and Sam Babkin (Harold/Ensemble).
Caitlin Sparks (Inge Altenberg) said audiences will relate with the musical’s characters and their roles in the Minnesota community.
“This show is really cool because it’s about an immigrant experience in Minnesota,” she said. “It’s about the community, the people and relationships they have among each other. I think audiences will really connect with these characters because they’re Minnesotans who are portrayed very realistically. You can connect with anyone in this story, and everyone really has such an emotional journey in this story.”
“People will get to explore their roots in this show,” Ford said. “Many Minnesotans who come see ‘Sweet Land’ will relate to these characters and their immigrant experience in some way. Every family has those stories about how they came to America, and they share about the courage of the sacrifices their family had to make to go shape a new life for themselves. I think people are going to watch this show and think about their own family trees.”
For more information on “Sweet Land: The Musical,” visit anokaramsey.edu/theatre.
