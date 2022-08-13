Anoka Food Truck Festival, the final in the series of summer Minnesota Food Truck Festivals, will take place Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon to 10 p.m. in downtown Anoka.
More than 50 food trucks will offer cuisines ranging from global flavors to American classics, and this year’s event includes 10 trucks new to the festival, according to a press release from the festival. The new food truck offerings include giant glazed doughnuts with a variety of topping choices; PB&J burgers; “Marathi” Indian cuisine; breakfast hash dishes; fresh-baked pretzels; smoked Birria tacos and quesadillas; gourmet mac & cheese; and the Vikings Table Winnebago with Minnesota-influenced foods and a photo booth (all proceeds support the MN Viking Foundation).
Festival-goers will also enjoy live music by three main stage acts, cold beer and seltzers, games for all ages, and a doggie station for canine guests with artificial turf, water bowls, treats, and canine kiddie pools to cool off. The event charity partner, Feed My Starving Children, will have its pop-up FMSC MarketPlace at the festival.
The Minnesota Food Truck Festivals began this season with the Hopkins Food Truck Festival held July 23 in downtown Hopkins. The second festival was the St. Paul Food Truck Festival at Union Depot in downtown St. Paul on Aug. 6.
The festival charitable partner is Feed My Starving Children. Each adult 21 and older who wishes to drink a beverage from the beer garden will be given a free wristband, and for each wristband issued, Minnesota Food Truck Festival will donate three meals to the charity.
Since 2016, the festival has raised 350,000 meals for Feed My Starving Children. This year’s goal is to reach 500,000 meals by summer’s end.
