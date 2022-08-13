ANK food truck fest cmyk.jpg

The Anoka Food Truck Festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon to 10 p.m. in downtown Anoka 

Anoka Food Truck Festival, the final in the series of summer Minnesota Food Truck Festivals, will take place Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon to 10 p.m. in downtown Anoka.

More than 50 food trucks will offer cuisines ranging from global flavors to American classics, and this year’s event includes 10 trucks new to the festival, according to a press release from the festival. The new food truck offerings include giant glazed doughnuts with a variety of topping choices; PB&J burgers; “Marathi” Indian cuisine; breakfast hash dishes; fresh-baked pretzels; smoked Birria tacos and quesadillas; gourmet mac & cheese; and the Vikings Table Winnebago with Minnesota-influenced foods and a photo booth (all proceeds support the MN Viking Foundation).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.