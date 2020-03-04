The Anoka Children’s Theatre is celebrating 30 years of providing local children an outlet to participate and learn about the performing arts in Anoka.
The organization was founded in 1989 by director Diane Whitcraft, who at the time was serving as a community education coordinator at Wilson Elementary School in Anoka.
“The purpose of Anoka Children’s Theatre, an Anoka-Hennepin Community Education program, was to provide a positive, professional, registration-based, theatrical opportunity for school district students,” Whitcraft said. “Our goal is to enable them to be successful, individually and collectively.”
The Anoka Children’s Theatre is open to all children in grades four through eight. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis.
“All kids have gifts, and no one child should have to feel rejected, to feel they weren’t good enough,” Whitcraft said. “I believed a student’s participation would provide increased confidence and self-esteem.”
Oak View Middle School eighth-grader Audrey Thoburn has been a part of Anoka Children’s Theatre since fourth grade. She joined after seeing an advertisement for the theater’s production of “Annie, Jr.”
“It was the best decision ever,” she said. “The Anoka Children’s Theatre has helped me improve my acting, dancing and singing — really everything. They’ve helped me feel better about myself, and I fell more confident.”
“To watch young actors grow from being shy, inexperienced actors to confident, self-assured actors is incredible,” said current co-director Judy Trempe. “It gives me immense pleasure to watch children without any dance experience be successful in choreographed routines and feel proud that they were able to learn a new skill!
Once students joined the Anoka Children’s Theatre, they would audition for a variety of roles in the selected show. This was determined through a questionnaire the students would complete and whatever role they especially expressed interest in playing.
“We wanted to have a theater experience for youth run as professional as possible,” said Trempe. “Students registered and then had placement auditions versus auditioning with the chance of not making the play.”
In 1989 the Anoka Children’s Theatre only offered acting classes. The first production, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” premiered January 1990 in the Wilson Community School gymnasium. The cast included 20 Anoka-area elementary and middle school students.
“I wanted Anoka Children’s Theatre to provide any ... student the opportunity to be a part of a positive and professional theater experience that enabled them to feel so proud of themselves and their accomplishment,” Whitcraft said. “I wanted them to hear the applause and see the audience rising to their feet because of what they did, individually, as an actor and, collectively, as a cast.”
In its 30 years, the Anoka Children’s Theatre cast sizes have ranged from 20 to 52, and for audiences the theater has grown from 100 to over 3,000 patrons. The theater used to do two productions per year. Now it does one per year at Anoka Middle School for the Arts Fred Moore Campus.
Former Anoka Children’s Theatre director Sheila Moller’s son Ryan was involved with the theater from fifth to eighth grade.
“Ryan was in fifth grade and started with Anoka Children’s Theatre in its second show,” Moller said. “He played a goat in ‘Heidi’ and was hooked. He participated in every show until the end of eighth grade, sometimes as a lead, sometimes in a minor role. But he learned something from each role.”
Ryan Moller later participated in theater at Anoka High School and in college where he studied costume design. He has designed for off-Broadway productions regionally and nationally and toured internationally, where he served on the crew for over 25 Broadway shows, including the current hit “Hamilton.”
The Anoka Children’s Theatre’s upcoming musical is “Shrek: The Musical Jr.,” which plays at 7:30 p.m. March 27-28 and 2 p.m. March 28-29 at Anoka Middle School for the Arts Fred Moore Campus at 1523 S. Fifth Ave., Anoka. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors.
To learn more about the Anoka Children’s Theatre or its upcoming production call 763-506-5114 or visit tinyurl.com/sv678ka.
~Compiled by Paige Kieffer
