Thirteen past and present Andover Theatre students gathered Feb. 28 for the theater’s second annual Cabaret concert at Andover High School.

Students sung more than a dozen show tunes from musicals like “Grease,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Hamilton,” “Heathers: the Musical” and “Legally Blonde.” The audience also got to participate in two sing-alongs.

All ticket sales from the concert went to benefit future productions at Andover Theatre.

 

