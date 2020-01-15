Solve the clues to uncover the killer at the St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce’s Murder Mystery Wedding fundraiser dinner, which starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at The Refuge Golf Club in Oak Grove.
Since 2003 the St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted an annual fundraiser dinner.
“At the St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce, we really strive to support and advocate for our businesses in town,” Vice-President Monaca White said. “We want to advertise for our businesses, bring as many people as possible into the area and push them towards our members so they can get as much business as possible. With this fundraiser, we like to think it raises awareness not only for our members, but also for the chamber because not a lot of people know what the chamber does. Overall this annual fundraiser dinner raises awareness on the chamber’s mission, it supports the community, encourages a lot of people to come to this community event, and the proceeds from it go back into the community.”
White said funds raised at the dinner go toward college scholarships for St. Francis High School students and toward other community initiatives.
This is the first year the St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce has done a Murder Mystery Wedding theme, which is being provided by the Murder Mystery Company of Minneapolis. The last two years the chamber hosted a Las Vegas-themed dinner.
“I’ve been on the board for three years now, and going to these dinners every year has been really fun and entertaining,” White said. “For this year, though, we really wanted to do something new. We’re mixing it up this year because we want to keep the excitement going and something different is always fun.”
Guests to the Murder Mystery Wedding will have a chance to collect clues during the untimed game. Each table will have a clue, and people will interact with other tables to gather more information.
“While collecting clues and investigating, guests will have business referral and networking opportunities,” White said. “That’s how we get interactions during the dinner.”
It’s optional to participate in the interactive murder mystery game. “You’re going to be just as entertained sitting back,” White said.
White said the chamber decided to go with the murder mystery wedding theme because many people in the area have had their wedding and/or wedding reception at The Refuge Golf Club, 21250 Yellow Pine St. NW, Oak Grove.
Costumes such as wedding dresses, bridesmaid’s gowns, tuxedos or formal wear are optional but encouraged.
“The Refuge Golf Club is the perfect setting for a wedding-themed Murder Mystery Dinner, as most people have attended a wedding in this venue,” White said. “It’s a great option for couples wanting a night out while staying close to home. The annual dinner is considered the chamber members’ annual meeting, and we asks all members to attend, but it is also open to the public. You do not have to be a member to participate.”
There will also be a silent auction, raffle drawings, walls of wine and beer, a wheelbarrow of liquor, Minnesota scratch-off prize packs and a photo booth.
Dinner will be catered by The Refuge Golf Club and a cash bar will be available.
New this year, businesses can donate table centerpieces, which will be auctioned off, and the business or sponsor that raises the most will win a grand prize. All donations need to be dropped off by Monday, Jan. 20, at Village Bank, 3350 Bridge St. NW, St Francis.
Sponsorship packages are also available. For a donation of $50 to $400, sponsors can receive dinner and raffle tickets, priority seating and/or a chance to have their business advertised. Individuals or businesses can also sponsor a “murder weapon” for $180 per table, and the sponsor’s table will receive an extra clue.
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets, visit stfrancischamber.org. For questions, call the St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce at 763-438-5163 or email chamber@stfrancischamber.org.
