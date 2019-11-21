Lyric Arts is celebrating the holiday season with its winter musical “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” which runs Nov. 22 through Dec. 22.
“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” was written by Walton Jones, David Wohl and Faye Greenberg. It’s the sequel to “The 1940s Radio Hour,” but Director Sean Byrd said “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” can stand alone. It’s also based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
“Families often have a tradition of seeing ‘A Christmas Carol’ in some form during the holidays, and this musical is one way they can see the story in a whole new way,” Byrd said.
The musical takes place on Christmas Eve, 1943, and the Feddington Players are preparing for a live radio broadcast of their own version of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” takes place during the middle of World War II. At the beginning of the musical William St. Claire (Jeffery Goodson), a veteran actor with no radio experience has recently learned his son has been killed overseas, and he begins to unravel as he relates to his character, Scrooge.
The Feddington Players include Fritz Canigliaro (Joe Allen), “Buzz” Crenshaw (Samuel Burnham), Margie O’Brien (Kaitlin Dahlquist), “Little” Jackie Sparks (Max Kile), Charles “Cholly” Butts (Ryan Lee), Clifton Feddington (Riley LinDell), Sally Simpson (Kayli McIntyre) and Jacleen Olson (Judith Davenport).
Complicated by noisy plumbing, missed cues, electrical blackouts and the over-the-top theatrics of their special guest, the broadcast takes a hilarious turn when the performers are forced to improvise a hysterically unusual ending in order to “save the show.”
“What’s wonderfully charming, exciting and also offers a new heartfelt and sentimental look at a story we’re familiar with, which is ‘A Christmas Carol,’ is the musical places that story into the 1940s, which allows us to bring back that nostalgic radio programing,” Byrd said. “During this time of year we’re all fans of feelings of nostalgia, and this play wraps us in a feeling of sentimentally and warmth we only get during the holiday season.”
Byrd said the musical will include classic radio jingles, advertisements and sounds. The audience will also get to participate as if they were a radio studio audience in the 1940s as the cast holds up signs prompting applause and other responses during the show.
Helping to create the 1940s radio feeling are music director Christopher Stordalen, choreographer Jaclyn Juola, stage manager Samson Perry, costume designer Kathleen Martin, scenic designer Katie Phillips, lighting designer Shannon Elliot, prop designer Katie Phillips, sound designer Paul Estby and Byrd.
“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” pays homage to all those who served during World War II.
“This radio show would’ve been a form of escapism in the 1940s, but as the lives of the actors begin to blend into the show you realize the deep effect the war had at that time,” Byrd said. “This show helps remind us that our freedoms were only made possible by those who sacrificed their lives in the service of maintaining those freedoms.”
The war has the greatest effect of William St. Claire (played by Jeffery Goodson), who’s still coming to terms with the loss of his son, who was killed overseas. St. Claire begins to connect with the story of “A Christmas Carol” when Tiny Tim dies in the story and he begins to realize he needs to change his life, much like Scrooge.
“I was excited to play a man who has to deal with grief because of the story he’s a part of in this radio show,” Goodson said. “The musical really shows how the country was unified during the war and how we really supported our soldiers, and it’s shown as the Feddington Players unite to make this show.”
“‘A Christmas Carol’ is a classic, and it serves as these lovely touchstones for all the different and individual journeys you see the characters have on stage during the run of this show,” said Joe Allen (Fritz Canigliaro). “The story covers all of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ but there is this whole underlying story and all the characters are being affected by the story in this show. This allows the audience to think about their own Christmas journeys and what it means to us through the lens of this commonly known story.”
“This show is hilarious, but also really heart-warming, and it really helps people think about what’s important to them,” added Kaitlin Dahlquist (Margie O’Brien).
To learn more about a “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” visit lyricarts.org.
