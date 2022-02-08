The name Al Kordiak loomed large in Anoka County politics for decades. The longtime county commissioner from Columbia Heights spent 32 years on the County Board, half of them as board chair, and became known as the “father of Anoka County Parks” for his role in launching the county park system in the early 1960s.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, Kordiak died at the age of 93, surrounded by family in Florida.
“He was such a giant in Anoka County,” said his son, Jim Kordiak, who also served 32 years as a county commissioner, after his father retired.
Born April 2, 1928, Albert Kordiak grew up with six siblings in Columbia Heights in a family that honored its immigrant roots. His mother was born to Slovak immigrants in the U.S., and his father immigrated from Czechoslovakia as a child. Al Kordiak spoke and wrote Slovak, as well as English, and he visited family in the former Czechoslovakia multiple times.
Al Kordiak graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1945 and married his wife, Mildred, in 1949. They went on to have five children.
As a young man, Al Kordiak was active in the anti-Communist movement. On the day his oldest son, Jim, was born in 1951, Al Kordiak was in Washington D.C. testifying against a local Communist leader, Jim Kordiak said. In a 2009 oral history for the Anoka County Historical Society, Al Kordiak said he even worked as an informant for the FBI.
Al Kordiak got involved in local politics at a young age. His first run for office was for a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He lost, but he did well in the southern portion of the county, so a few years later he ran for Anoka County commissioner, defeating the incumbent, Alvin Ittner.
“When dad was first elected to the board in 1954, he was 26 years old,” Jim Kordiak said. “Twenty-six-year-old kids did not run for county commissioner in those days. They were all old, wearing suspenders and retired.”
At first his counterparts didn’t always treat Al Kordiak well, but he “muscled his way through those times” and earned the respect of the board, Jim Kordiak said.
He must have earned the respect of the community as well, because once Al Kordiak took office, no one ever challenged him in an election, and he served as county commissioner from Jan. 4, 1955, through Jan. 6, 1987, when he retired.
When Al Kordiak was first elected, Anoka County was a different place. Columbia Heights was one of just a few cities in the county — most communities were still villages or townships. The 1950 census counted about 35,000 people in the entire county. The 911 system, the county library and the county parks system didn’t exist, and the entire welfare department was housed on the upper level of the old Green Theatre on Main Street in Anoka.
During his time in office, Al Kordiak saw the region transform to a suburban county, and he played a key role in creating the position of county administrator and establishing the county parks system.
The county’s first park, located in Columbia Heights, is now called Kordiak County Park in his honor, and the county park system celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2013.
Acquiring the land for Kordiak Park was a battle. Jim Kordiak said state law at the time didn’t authorize counties to own parks, but Al Kordiak pushed for legislation that allowed counties to own parks and use the process of condemnation to acquire parkland.
“This was not only the first county park,” Jim Kordiak said. “It was the first county park in the state of Minnesota.”
Jim Kordiak said his father had “great control of county government” and was “the man to see if you wanted to get anything done in Anoka County.”
“While he was never overbearing, and I don’t think anybody ever saw him pushing or bullying, Dad had a funny way of keeping track of chips,” Jim Kordiak said. “He knew what the political score was.”
Jim Kordiak said his father also focused on serving constituents and was well liked.
“Everyone that knew Albert enjoyed his smile, enjoyed his presence,” Jim Kordiak said. “He served their interests. He was an easy guy to get along with.”
Besides his work on the County Board, Al Kordiak ran a tax and real estate business, along with Jim Kordiak.
After his retirement, Al Kordiak kept a relatively low profile, taking time to enjoy his family and friends, Jim Kordiak said. Al Kordiak liked to dance the polka and would frequent the American Legion, Eagles Club, Polish American Club and more with his wife, he told the historical society in 2009.
Although he went to Florida in the winter Al Kordiak lived in his beloved city of Columbia Heights his entire life.
“You couldn’t pry Albert out of Columbia Heights,” Jim Kordiak said.
Al Kordiak leaves behind his wife, Mildred, five children, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services have not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.