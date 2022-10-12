In Senate District 32, State Senate newcomers Michael Kruen and Kate Luthner are facing off for the seat.
SD32 includes the cities of Blaine, Columbus, Lexington and four precincts in the southern portion of Ham Lake.
Kate Luthner
Age: 42
Previous political/community experience: Current Forest Lake School Board member, previously ran a levy campaign, Lino Lakes PTO officer for five years, GS Gold Award, 4H and Scout Parent, MOMs club president for tow years. Proud Forest Lake Soccer, Blaine soccer, Northern Formation Syncro Mom. Motto; “Good deeds for intention not attention”
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I believe the presence of a surplus represents our ability as a state to weather the pandemic without the massive predicted economic loss. Looking forward, I see hard times for the state like in the 2008/10 recession, and we need to prepare now so we do not cut services or increase taxes. I propose we compromise and give every taxpayer a $500 check as a one-time refund, the estimate for this is 2 billion. We put a third of the fund away for a ‘rainy day’, and we use the balance to make investments in education, medical, mental health, public safety and strengthening the safety net programs in the state. I very much support one permanent tax cut; eliminating the state tax on social security to benefit our seniors.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I believe everyone has a right to make healthcare decisions with their doctor without government intervention. The majority of Minnesotans agree. I am working for a Minnesota where everyone is free to dream their best life. One of the most important life decisions we will ever make is whether to become a parent and I would prefer the government to spend time working on improving education and other aspects of society instead of seeking to control personal and private healthcare choices.
Lawmakers have no place interfering in someone else’s decisions. I will work to make sure there are no more punitive or restrictive laws including ones that appear to be well-meaning but are there to restrict access for doctors to work with patients. We need to preserve access to unbiased medical information, so people can make the best health care decisions safely.
I would work with experts in the field to strengthen our current protections, remove biased laws, and keep our state free.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I am always one to strive for high standards and in my business life, I trained in six sigma, an industry-leading program for defining, refining, and improving processes. I also earned an MBA that includes fraud and audit training, plus, years of experience with systems and business I believe that having a robust audit, oversight and quality assurance system is always a good idea.
The current wedge issue to have us doubt the security of the election is not a drive towards quality and excellence but a political agenda to make us fight each other. Election integrity is nonpartisan. I believe every vote matters and deserves to be counted.
Michael Kreun
Age: 46
Previous political/community experience: My wife and I live in Blaine with our three children. I’m a corporate lawyer. My community experience includes: Spring Lake Park School Board, Coon Creek Watershed Board, Eagle Brook Church volunteer, Children’s Law Center volunteer, Highway 65 Public Advisory Council, Blaine Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast co-founder, and coaching youth sports.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The surplus should go back to you, the taxpayer, in the form of tax relief. State taxes on social security must be eliminated for our seniors. I support addressing Minnesota’s budget and spending needs through transparent and thoughtful legislative debate. I favor spending taxpayer dollars on primary state responsibilities, such improving Highway 65 in Blaine and Ham Lake, funding special education and mental health initiatives in our schools, addressing the needs of our long-term care facilities, and public safety.
Minnesota is in a crisis for recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers due to the activist “Defund the Police” movement and other anti-police rhetoric and policies. The state can fund law enforcement recruitment and retention efforts to keep our communities safe. I have the endorsement of Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association because I am committed to supporting law enforcement and ending the culture of lawlessness in Minnesota.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
The Minnesota Supreme Court has already ruled there is a right to abortion under the Minnesota Constitution, so legislature’s ability to change laws relating to abortion is limited. My focus will be on the pressing issues that the legislature can address now, like the dismal state of our economy and the rampant crime under Minnesota’s current leadership. I want to address the record-high gas prices and inflation, the unprecedented labor shortage, the extraordinary fraud and abuse in governmental programs, and Minnesota’s out-of-control crime. Our state’s primary role is, and always must be, to protect its citizens and keep our communities safe.
While abortion will remain legal in Minnesota, I believe reducing the number of abortions is a broadly held and desirable goal for our society. I oppose late-term abortions and policies that would allow minors to obtain an abortion without parental consent. I support giving life-saving care to babies born alive after an attempted abortion. I favor investments in social supports for new mothers, adoption alternatives, and educational services so that life is valued and encouraged in Minnesota.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Minnesota has historically taken pride in its election process, enacting many safeguards to ensure that our elections are secure. I am committed to keeping those existing safeguards in place and protecting them against radical proposals to erode them, such as the attempt to eliminate the witness requirement on absentee ballots. I also support new common-sense safeguards that have broad public support, such as voter identification, provisional balloting, cleaning up voter rolls, and increased penalties for those convicted of voter fraud.
Any changes should make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. The result will be greater trust in election outcomes, reducing unnecessary division while allowing elected officials to focus on the people’s business: improving our drive on Highway 65, keeping our communities safe, helping make our lives more affordable by reducing taxes and government spending, and giving confidence that our government is working for us and not against us.
