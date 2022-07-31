Three candidates have filed for to take the Coon Rapids Ward III seat triggering a primary election.
Pablo Hernandez Jr. (incumbent), Diego Morales and Sean Novack.
The top two vote getters in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 election will be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Pablo Hernandez Jr.
Age: 43
Family: Married Brenda 20 years, Kids: Vivian 18, Emma 9, Oscar 3
Occupation: Commercial & Residential Outside Sales (Beacon Building Products)
Education: Central Senior High School: High School Diploma; Anoka Ramsey Community College, North Hennepin Community College
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Head Softball Coach, Coon Rapids Fastpitch Association; Coon Rapids Ward 3 City Council Member.
Previous experience appointed or volunteer positions:: served on the Coon Rapids Police Department’s Multicultural Advisory Committee; Head Coach, Coon Rapids Youth Football; Head Basketball Coach, Sixth grade boys and second grade girls, Coon Rapids Athletic Association; Head Basketball coach fourth grade girls and assistant coach sixth grade boys, Coon Rapids Cardinals Basketball Club; Past President, past Peeps Director, Coon Rapids Cardinals Basketball Club; Head Basketball Coach, 4th grade girls, Coon Rapids Athletic Association.
Why should people vote for you?
We have been humbled and grateful my entire life. I am a second generation immigrant and grew up with very little material things, but with a lot of love and support. My parents worked hard their entire lives and gave what they could. I took everything I learned from my parents into my own parenting style when I started my own family. The most important piece I learned the success to a strong family is a strong foundation. This is the approach I want take moving forward in my role as your Ward 3 Council Member is trust and connection. I want to work side by side with our residents and always be available when needed and build their trust.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
My work ethic is second to none, and I cannot ask for a better group than the support team which surrounds me. We have been knocking on doors and will keep going until the miles are covered and the work is done. We are bringing excitement and involving our youth to both encourage and help them learn about local politics.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent(s) may not?
My determination, conversation, Availability, and smile! I enjoy chatting with anyone and everyone. I will always be available for a phone call, a text, an email, or a face to face. That is what the role of a council member should be… Availability. Of course, always a day without a smile is a day lost.
Diego Morales
Age: 31
Family: Happily married for five years in September 2022. I have two handsome little men. One is 3 years old and the other just turned 2.
Occupation: Business representative for North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.
Education: Graduated Valley High School in Las Vegas NV. At-tended UNLV for three years but didn’t complete my degree.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
Elected Delegate for Local 68 Minnesota State Interior Systems, representing 2,500 members; Appointed alternate trustee for North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters representing about 10,000 members; volunteer on the Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation Immigration Committee.
Why should people vote for you?
I am asking the residents of Coon Rapids to vote for me because you won’t find a better candidate to represent you in City Council Ward 3. Once elected we will put the needs of the residents first. We need to work with the residents to continue to grow our beautiful city. We need to include the knowledge and views that the younger generation has. Being a millennial myself, I know the struggles of purchasing your first home. How rewarding and difficult it can be to start a family. And the struggles of everyday life now trying to juggle your family and career. I have worked in construction for 10 years and I am not afraid to put in the long hours and hard work to get things done. I am simply asking the residents to be the change they want to see.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I feel like I would be the best candidate to run in the general election because of the experience I bring to the table. Daily at work, I am working on building relationships with an extremely diverse set of organizations, companies, developers, city councils, mayors, county attorneys and contractors around the metro. We work through multiple challenges with everyone coming to a mutual agreement on things that range from Responsible and Affordable development, Historic Preservation, Worker rights and Renewable Energies.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
I can’t speak to much on the experience or lack of experience my opponents have. All I can say is I choose to move 2,000 miles away from my family and friends to start a new life in Coon Rapids. I started my beautiful family and home here. I want to see my kids grow up and go to school here. It has provided me and my family with so many opportunities to flourish and prosper here. I want to be able to give back to the community that has given me all these great things.
Sean Novack
Family: Wife: Cheryl - Children: Miranda, Ian
Occupation: Associate Advisor with Mutual of Omaha and Owner/Principal Instructor of Templar Firearms Training LLCEducation: Graduated Coon Rapids Senior High 1989
Previous elected, appointed, or volunteer positions:
Past Coon Rapids Safety Commissioner (8 years), Election Judge, Notary Public, Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce: Treasurer and Executive Board Member (Current), Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota: Accredited Business Advisory Committee (Current), Coon Rapids Lions Club, Coon Rapids Snowflake Association Committee, Miss Coon Rapids Pageant Association, Miss Minnesota State Field Director, Cub Scout and Boy Scout Pack and Troops #514 & #518 (Cubmaster & Chartered Organization Rep.), Shakopee Jaycees
Why should people vote for you?
I am very invested in Coon Rapids as a native son, long-time resident, community volunteer, and Accredited Business Owner for 5 years. I was raised here and my parents instilled in me the same duty for community service that they demonstrated in the City of Coon Rapids in various organizations for decades. When they died in 2004 my wife and I continued this mission and created a Community Service Scholarship in their honor, and also assisted in the process of getting the newest American Legion Post in the State dedicated to my father, Patrick M. Novack Post #5222. We have lived here together for 19 years, raised our two children here, and been involved with several community and service organizations. I am running for City Council to continue that trend of service on behalf the residents and businesses of the community.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the General Election?
I’m not looking to make this position a stepping stone to further political office, I’m looking to further serve the city I grew up in and love. I believe that Coon Rapids deserves a well-balanced, responsive, but limited government. We all deserve a City Council that fulfills their duties according to the City Charter, but doesn’t stand in the way of residents and businesses with overly-restrictive ordinances, processes, and fees that simply say “no”, without the possibility of even attempting to find out if there is a mutually beneficial way we can get to “yes”. As a financial professional I have years of perspective looking at how families are affected by decisions made by the government and the unintended consequences of those decisions. As a business owner I’ve seen how these actions can shutter local businesses, and keep them from coming to the city at all.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
My combination of long-time residency, experience in the community, and having to examine things from a business perspective make me uniquely qualified to represent both the residents and businesses of the community. Furthermore, as a Security Specialist with more than 12 years of experience working with Hennepin County Security, the Minnesota State Senate, and contracting with the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security through Defense Security Services with Shamrock Investigations I believe the Council is best positioned to ensure that public safety remains at the forefront of City priorities. As a former Safety Commissioner for the City of Coon Rapids I have the understanding of how our organizations operate together, and would work hard to maintain public safety in the community.
