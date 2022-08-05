Cindy Hansen, Jeff Reinert and Kevin Ryan are running for Anoka County Commissioner District 3 (formerly District 6) . Ryan declined to participate in The Forest Lake Times voter guide. ABC Newspapers is a sister publication of the Forest Lake Times. The new district -- created in the redistricting process earlier this year -- includes a portion of Blaine along with the entire cities of Lino Lake, Centerville, Columbus and Linwood Township.
The top two vote getters in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 election will be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election
Anoka County Commissioner, District 3
Name: Cindy Hansen
Age: 65
Family: Married 34 years, Husband/Doug, Daughter/Emily (28)
Occupation: Employed 22 years/Mounds View Independent School District #621
Education: BA Degree - double major in Business Administration and Art from Concordia College, Moorhead. Continuing Education classes Anoka Ramsey Community College.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
• Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council (JLEC) – 9 years
• JLEC Governance Committee – 3 years
• SBM (A Three City/Two County) Fire Department Council – 9 years
• Anoka County Fire Protection Council – 6 years
• Mayor of Spring Lake Park – 9 years
• Award Recipient for invaluable support to the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon & the Military Order of the Purple Heart
• Sunday School/Vacation Bible School teacher, Church Chorus member, Church kitchen volunteer
• Award winning elementary school volunteer.
Why should people vote for you?
I have 9 years experience working with people as a public servant. I am not a career politician. I have no hidden agenda. This is a nonpartisan position, and believing that all constituents should be represented, I have made no promises to any party. I have 9 years experience working with Police/Fire at city/county levels, listening to their concerns, working together.
I gave voice to SBM constituents: being fiscally conservative, not sacrificing Fire services. Now, Anoka County is in desperate need of a Jail for Public Safety. Vote Cindy Hansen, so your voice will be heard on this decision.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
Being an elected official in Anoka County for 9 years has given me irreplaceable experience in negotiating, balancing budgets, prioritizing, thinking outside of the box, and most importantly listening to people and giving people a voice. I am not a member of the “good old boys club” but work as a team with State, County, and local entities.
I am the only candidate who has worked successfully with a 2 county, 3 city joint powers agreement for 9 years. I am not afraid to admit mistakes or ask others for assistance. This will be crucial for lucrative business development.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
As mayor, I kept taxes below the inflation rate with a 5.7% overall decrease and never increased my salary. Through cooperation with multiple government agencies: restored parks, trails, and roads; increased businesses; and improved services. I brought over $55 million in redevelopment to Anoka County. My fiscally responsible approach to growth created jobs while maintaining strong commitments to public safety.
Being Commissioner would be my top priority. No other employment/commitments/obligations would interfere with giving you my undivided attention. I’ve spent thousands of hours door-knocking, listening to your concerns. But in order for you to be heard, I need your vote.
Name: Jeff Reinert
Age: 61
Family: Married 33 years with three awesome daughters and have lived in my district for over 40 years.
Occupation: Anoka County Commissioner, District 6 representing Centerville, Circle Pines, Columbus, Lexington, Linwood, Lino Lakes and eastern Blaine.
I am also Co-Founder of MNPHARM, manufacturer of human proteins. Business owner for 35 years.
Education: Centennial High School
Mankato State University
University of Minnesota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
Anoka County Commissioner – 2 terms
Mayor of Lino Lakes – 5 terms
City Council in Lino Lakes – 3 terms
Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 566 – Current
Rotary Club and many other volunteering positions
Why should people vote for you?
Because I truly care about what happens in my district, I care how actions taken by Anoka County affects our residents.
Since I have been on the county board for the last two years, Anoka County has delivered a zero increase in tax dollars levied. The Certified Levy for 2020, 2021, and 2022 were the same at $141,927,676. Since government usually grows by 4% to 6% a year, we consider our flat budget a tax reduction especially if you figure in today’s inflation rate.
I have lived in my district for over 40 years and represented my area in elected office for over 22 years. I think people continue to support me because I am very much the same as the people I represent. As such, I am tuned into what they want and don’t want, but I am also very responsive to issues that need immediate attention.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
Since I’ve been on the county board, I have gained the respect and support of my fellow commissioners. Scott Schulte who is our county board chair has endorsed my re-election and stated, “I like working with Jeff, and he always brings new ideas to our meetings”.
When serving on a county board, no one gets anything done by themselves. It must be a team effort, and that is the way I have worked with other elected officials for the last 22 years. It talks all of us to get things done, and to get it done right.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
I have been in business for over 35 years and served in elected positions for the last 22 years. My business style of serving in office makes sure we drill down in our committee meetings to deliver services in the most efficient way.
Not everyone that runs for public office has the diverse experience I have, with a track record that people continue to support. I believe my commonsense approach to government and desire to work with others, allows me to contribute at our meetings, work with the rest of our board, resulting in good decisions for our residents.
