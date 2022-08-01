Earlier this year Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart announced that he is not running for reelection.
Anoka Police officer Thomas Gagnon, of Ramsey, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Commander Paul Lenzmeier, of Andover and recently retired Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise are all running for to replace him for sheriff.
The top two vote getters in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 election will be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election
Tom Gagnon
Age: 42
Family: Wife Kyleen Reagan 10 years old Bradley 7 years old Emily 7 years old
Occupation: Police Officer
Education: 2-year degree Anoka Ramsey Community College 4-year degree in Criminal Justice St. Cloud State University
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
Fellowship of Christian Police Officers; Deacon Grace Church
Why should people vote for you?
I will uphold the Constitution of the United States and Minnesota.
I will be proactive in policing against crime. I will serve all community members with integrity, compassion, and competence. I will provide accountability through high professional standards and empower employees to excel in their honorable duties by placing trust and dedicated public service at the forefront of safeguarding the public. We will positively impact the quality of life within the community while respecting the ever-changing diversity of the people we serve.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I have almost 19 years of licensed law enforcement experience. I am currently assigned as a Field Training Officer, Use of Force Instructor, Firearms Instructor, and SWAT team member. I understand how to coach and mentor people. I understand how to work with a variety of people to get a goal or mission accomplished under stress. I currently do not work for the Sheriff’s Office and bring will bring a new perspective on law enforcement getting back to common sense principles and serving the people of the community. I will be proactive against crime.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
When people call 911, I am still the guy who shows up to help. I understand how policing in our modern world works. I believe in bottom-up servitude leadership placing others’ needs before my own. I want to return to common sense law enforcement principles and have deputies be more involved with their communities, creating ownership and partnership with those we serve.
Paul Lenzmeier
Family: I am married to my high school sweetheart, Danielle. We have been married for over 24 years. We have three adult children, Ryan , Emily (21) and Joshua. I have two sisters who live with their families in Anoka County.
Occupation: I have worked with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office for over 25 years. I am currently the senior commander of the largest division of the
Sheriff’s Office, the Patrol Division.
Education: Master of Arts in Police Leadership from the University of St. Thomas Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Metropolitan State University Associate in Arts in Law Enforcement from North Hennepin Community College.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I am currently an executive board member for the Anoka County nonprofit, Hope 4 Youth. I also serve as the Vice Chair of the Anoka County Emergency Medical Services advisory board.
Why should people vote for you?
I have worked with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office since I was 18 years old. I have rose through the ranks of the office from Community Service Officer to my current rank of Commander. Commander is the highest promotable rank with the Office. I am a life-long resident of Anoka County and have a passion for serving our community. I have the education, experience and servant leadership mindset that is required to serve as Sheriff. I understand the role of the Sheriff is not about me, but about our community and the people I serve. I will fight to protect the rights of every member of our community. I am an honest, trusted and experienced leader who will continue to maintain law and order in Anoka County. We will have a safe community to live and visit.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
My experience, education and passion for Anoka County sets me apart. I have a firm grasp of the complexities of our office. I also have a full understanding of the services we provide as well as the phenomenal staff who provides them. I have served in command level leadership for the past 11 years. I am the commander of the largest division, the patrol division. I am responsible for law enforcement contract services to 8 of the 21 communities in Anoka County, which have a combined population of 80,000. I am well prepared to lead the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent(s) may not?
My experience sets me apart from my opponents. My experience with the Sheriff’s Office as well as recent experience with restoring and maintaining law and order. I was present leading personnel during the riots in Minneapolis, and the disorder in Brooklyn Center. I was both on the ground and leading from the command posts during both events. I clearly understand what it takes to restore order but more importantly, I understand the importance of maintaining it. Our Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead in maintaining and restoring law and order. I will lead the fight to protect our community.
Brad Wise
Family: Wife, Kristin. Two children: Connor (20) and Haili (18).
Occupation: former Police Chief for Coon Rapids (retired June 30, 2022)
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Augsburg University - History; Master of Arts, University of St. Thomas - Leadership.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
No elected experience. Appointed Coon Rapids Police Chief in (2011-2022). Appointed Emergency Management Director for Coon Rapids (2011-2022) ; Governance Committee Chair for Anoka County; Joint Law Enforcement Council; past Chair Anoka County Chief Law Enforcement Officers; past Chair Anoka County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Board; Board, Minnesota High Intensity Drug Trafficking
Area; Board, Local Government Information Systems (GIS); Member, Twin City Security Partnership; Member, Joint Terrorism Task Force; past Board, Salvation Army; Member, Rotary International; Volunteer reserve police officer (1993);
Why should people vote for you?
Leadership experience. For the last 27 years I have served the citizens of Coon Rapids (my hometown) working for their police department. I began as patrol officer, was promoted to detective, patrol sergeant, community policing sergeant, investigative captain and in 2011, appointed Police Chief. While law enforcement has always been a challenging profession, the last few years have been exceptionally difficult due to the urban turmoil that has spilled into our county. That turmoil has caused crime to spike in big cities and some suburbs, has damaged the morale of law enforcement everywhere, and has made recruiting new officers incredibly difficult. Unlike elsewhere, Coon Rapids experienced a 50% reduction in serious crime over the last 11 years; the morale of officers is still high; and our department became a destination for the underappreciated working elsewhere. A seasoned professional is needed to achieve these results at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
In my time as Chief Coon Rapids citizens and their City Council demanded I deliver results without wasting taxpayer money. That was a high-pressure position I thrived in. Crime went down while morale went up, and never once did I ask the council for an expensive gadget that was not mission critical.
My mother still lived in Coon Rapids and was on a fixed income. Thoughts of her financial status drove my expectations when preparing a budget. While she would never hesitate to pay for the emergency equipment officers needed, she deserved me using a very sharp budgetary pencil.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
As a recently departed Anoka County police chief, I understand intimately what the chiefs of the police departments in our county want and need from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. Those chiefs are carrying out differing visions for public safety that are unique to the circumstances of their cities and citizens. I count every one of those ten chiefs as peers and friends, and I highly respect the way each of them approaches their missions for service. I will stand ready at the Sheriff’s office to fully support their priorities for keeping their cities safe.
