Election 2022 Campaign Pins on Flag
liveslow

Earlier this year Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart announced that he is not running for reelection.

Anoka Police officer Thomas Gagnon, of Ramsey, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Commander Paul Lenzmeier, of Andover and recently retired Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise are all running for to replace him for sheriff.

Gagnon.jpg

Tom Gagnon 
Lenzmeir-Mug.jpg
WiseMug.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.