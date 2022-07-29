Three candidates have filed to take the mayoral seat in Coon Rapids.
Sharon Compton, Todd Jones and Jerry Koch (incumbent) have filed for the seat. The top two vote getters in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 election will be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Sharon Compton
Three candidates have filed to take the mayoral seat in Coon Rapids.
Sharon Compton, Todd Jones and Jerry Koch (incumbent) have filed for the seat.
The top two vote getters in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 election will be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Sharon Compton
Age: 61
Family: Husband Jeff Compton two sons Daniel and Isaac
Occupation: Whispering Pines Assisted Living – Vice President and self employed as a Professional Guardian
Education: Anoka Ramsey Community College
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
I have been appointed by the courts to be the guardian for numerous adults. I have served at Pathways Community Church for over 20 years as the pianist and financial secretary. I have not held an elected position in the past and do not consider myself a politician. I just want to encourage people to succeed knowing that their city supports them.
Why should people vote for you?
I care about all people, particularly the elderly and disabled/mentally ill. Coon Rapids has 279 pages of ordinances that were designed to help guide the residents; however, many of them are outdated and overly restrictive. With the high cost of living, people are needing to supplement their incomes just to buy basic necessities. Allowing people to turn their hobby into a business helps them financially and also can lead to a long-term business that could help fill vacant retail space in Coon Rapids.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I have a lot of experience with managing employees, mentally challenged people and those in need. I believe in a proactive approach to dealing with mental illness versus reactive. I am fiscally conservative. My priority is to keep families together and provide support to them by allowing more in home opportunities. Many people have gifts and talents but are socially challenged. Working outside the home can be overwhelming and extremely stressful for them. Keeping people in their homes with their loved ones saves the taxpayer from the high cost of government supported group homes.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
An abundance of love and compassion for people. The elected officials are here to represent and work with the citizens of Coon Rap-ids not the other way around. I will not forget the voter.
Todd Jones
Age: 27
Occupation: Carpenter
Education: High school Graduate. Some college.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: None
Why should people vote for you?
I am not here to try to persuade people for their votes. American citizens are free to vote for whomever they choose. However, I believe in my ability to stay true to wanting to represent the people.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I’m uncertain what makes anyone the best candidate to serve the people. This is a position I am looking for the citizens’ help with. We would need to establish a goal and I would take it upon myself to make sure we’re meeting objectives.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent(s) may not?
I don’t know what the capabilities of my opponent(s) is/are. I can say my strength is my loyalty to the people.
Jerry Koch
Age: 65
Family: Wife, Sue; 5 adult children; 1 daughter-in-law, 1 son-in-law, and 6 grandchildren
Occupation: Real Estate Broker
Education: Coon Rapids High School, Anoka Technical College, Undergraduate Studies at University of St. Thomas
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Previously Council Member, and current Coon Rapids Mayor. Past chair of the Anoka Ramsey Community College Foundation Board, past and current president of the Coon Rapids Rotary Club, past Cubmaster for Cub Scout Pack 524, past president North Metro / St. Paul Area Association of REALTORS and currently serve on their governmental affairs committee. Past chair of the NorthStar Regional MLS, recently chaired the Coon Rapids High School all-class reunion committee; serve on the annual Coon Rapids tree lighting committee, the Coon Rapids Community Strength Foundation, Current president of the North Metro Mayors Association, vice president of the Twin City Gateway Visitor’s Bureau, and serve on the Youth First Board.
Why should people vote for you?
Every decision I make is based on ‘what is best for Coon Rapids’. It is said that ‘it is easy to get things done when you don’t care who gets credit for it’. That’s how I operate as mayor, and given the great relationship we have with staff, we’ve been able to get a lot done for Coon Rapids. From park redevelopment, the splash pad, the amazing Sports Complex of Sand Creek Park, redevelopment of Coon Rapids Boulevard, to keeping a vital golf course, restaurant, and event center flourishing.
We worked together to navigate a pandemic with a steady hand on the tiller and without overreaction. We did the best we could to mitigate interruptions for our businesses in town and tried our best to keep Coon Rapids operating as normal as possible. With all of this in mind, I humbly ask for your vote.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I hope my work as mayor is found to be worthy of another term. I have been to as many places as I was able, thanking new businesses in town at their ribbon cuttings and open houses, and I’ve worked with our community development folks doing business visits in town to be sure our employers know we appreciate them and want them to find success in Coon Rapids. I have worked closely with companies that needed the city’s help to relocate or open here, and have made sure employers know that Coon Rapids is open for business.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?:
My background is filled with experience that forms my actions and ideas. Being a long term, second generation real estate broker, my understanding of private property rights, and the impact of how development, ordinances, property taxes, and even neighbors can influence property values aids in many of my decisions and serves to benefit Coon Rapids. My experience and involvement in community organizations helps put me where I’m able to listen to residents and business owners. I show up, participate, and believe I’ve made a positive difference for Coon Rapids.
