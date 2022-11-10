My Election Day started slow, I watched my one-year-old daughter in the morning (she would usually be at daycare after 8 a.m.), but I wanted the chance to see her as I wasn’t able to on Election Night. While it may be a slow day, it is the calm before the storm. For journalists the end of the election season is exciting, frustrating, boring, and relieving when it’s all over. The biggest portion of the work is putting together our voters guides, followed by coverage of the election itself. And last night I was up covering results till 2 a.m., and there are many journalists around the country putting in the same hard work.
On Wednesday morning, I am tired and weary, but my staff and I are still designing the best product we can by recapping all the election results and sprinkling a few other news stories throughout these pages. Just to rehash a couple of the more notable races. Brad Wise defeated Paul Lenzmeier for Anoka County Sheriff; Brad Johnson defeated Wade Kish for Anoka County’s top prosecutor and in Senate District 35 Jim Abeler won re-election by defeating Kari Rehruar with less than 1% of the vote. I expected that one to be close judging from the many letters to the editor we received showing support for both sides on that race.
While the 2020 election was heated because of a contentious presidential election, the 2022 Minnesota midterm election is getting some notice because of redistricting. All 201 seats in the state Legislature were up for re-election. All Anoka County Commission seats were up for re-election as well, but there were a couple of unopposed (officially and unofficially) candidates in that race.
At the start of this year a five-judge panel took on the job of redistricting after the state Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz could not come to an agreement on maps drawn by the Democrat-led House and the Republican-majority Senate, the Associated Press reported. Redistricting, or the process of redrawing congressional and legislative district maps, occurs every 10 years when census data is used to edit boundaries to ensure each district has an equal population.
With this many state races, along with dozens of other City Council races, the community was certainly involved and during this election cycle we published dozens of letters with residents weighing in with a variety of views. We certainly heard your voice.
Thank you to all of you who took time to express your opinion. There are many people who don’t agree with what you wrote, but that’s OK and that’s why we have elections.
Despite some complaints alleging otherwise, the opinions published in the letters to the editor don’t necessarily match my own. My job is to confirm they are well cited if making factual claims and to ensure they were actually written by a person. If there is a strong opinion on abortion or a how a candidate will act when elected or re-elected, I’m not the one making that claim.
Also, thanks to everyone who ran this year — even if you lost your race, you still played a pivotal role in the election process; thank you for voting and most important of all thank you for subscribing to our newspaper, reading our voters guides and paying attention to our election results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.