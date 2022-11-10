DeBow

Matt DeBow

My Election Day started slow, I watched my one-year-old daughter in the morning (she would usually be at daycare after 8 a.m.), but I wanted the chance to see her as I wasn’t able to on Election Night. While it may be a slow day, it is the calm before the storm. For journalists the end of the election season is exciting, frustrating, boring, and relieving when it’s all over. The biggest portion of the work is putting together our voters guides, followed by coverage of the election itself. And last night I was up covering results till 2 a.m., and there are many journalists around the country putting in the same hard work.

On Wednesday morning, I am tired and weary, but my staff and I are still designing the best product we can by recapping all the election results and sprinkling a few other news stories throughout these pages. Just to rehash a couple of the more notable races. Brad Wise defeated Paul Lenzmeier for Anoka County Sheriff; Brad Johnson defeated Wade Kish for Anoka County’s top prosecutor and in Senate District 35 Jim Abeler won re-election by defeating Kari Rehruar with less than 1% of the vote. I expected that one to be close judging from the many letters to the editor we received showing support for both sides on that race.

