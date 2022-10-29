For Ramsey Ward 3 incumbent Dan Specht is facing a challenge from Rachal Johnson.
Dan Specht
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
It has been an honor to represent Ramsey Ward 3 since 2019. Through this time we’ve been able to accomplish a lot for the residents. We’ve eliminated the city hunting fee, dog licensing fee, and franchise fee. We’ve simplified our city code such as our animal ordinance—making easier to read and simpler to follow. We’ve approved new business in Ramsey, including Sammy’s Pizza, Allison’s Petite Pastries, O’Reilly auto parts, Sunwood Nutrition and the expansion of Gigi’s Salon.
We’ve approved a new playground replacement policy. This ensures the playgrounds are reviewed and replaced, if needed, on a regular cycle. We’ve done this without increasing our levy by using different funds.
Prior to serving on the council I was elected to the PACT Charter school board where I served as Chair of the School Board. This experience has taught me how to gather information from all sides before making a decision.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
The city roads are an area that needs improving. To accomplish this we’ve allocated around 1.7+ million dollars each year in our budget to fix our roads. On top of that we allocated an additional 1.5+ million dollars of COVID funds to our roads. Due to the importance of our roads we recently decided to bond enough money to bring all of our roads to a high quality within the next 3-5 years!
I was honored to serve on our Highway 10 Coalition Committee which helped secure funding for the removal of stop lights on Highway 10 at Sunfish and at Ramsey Boulevard intersections. This will be a huge benefit for our city, reducing commute times and attracting additional business.
This will start in late 2023.
Rachal Johnson
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I have been a resident of Ramsey since 1999. I have had a career focused on Housing/Financial services for the past 29 years. I am a clear and concise thinker that always needs to balance a budget and reduce wasteful spending. The city has changed over the last 23 years, and we need to move in a direction that keeps our small-town feel but attracts people and businesses to continue to grow with what the city needs. I am someone that can listen to all sides and look at what is required and take out personal feelings or agendas to ensure that it is best for the city today and in the future. We need someone who will vote for what is best for Ramsey and not a personal agenda.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
There are vital areas that need improvement. First is the roads; we need a plan for today and the future to ensure our streets are to standard.
The second is attracting new businesses; we need stores and restaurants where people want to shop and eat. The third is safe drinking water for all the residents and providing the tools and resources to ensure they have the water quality they deserve. Finally, we need to promote community involvement. We, as a city, have many events that unite all of us for the small-town feel.
We must ensure that we are fiscally responsible, keeping in mind what our city needs today and in the future. We need feedback that we can work to a solution, not just “want” or “do not want” responses.
We must trust our boards and experts to do what is best for Ramsey. We cannot look back and think that is how we always did it.
Ramsey is a great city to live in and raise a family. We must ensure we look to the future for what lies ahead.
