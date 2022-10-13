For State Senate District 35 incumbent Jim Abeler’s re-election bid is being threatened by Coon Rapids City Council Member Kari Rehrauer. SD35 is comprised of the city of Anoka, two precincts in Southern Andover and 20 precincts in Coon Rapids (almost the entire city).
Jim Abeler
Age: 68
Previous political/community experience: Lifelong resident Anoka and Coon Rapids. Married 41 years, six children, six grandkids 43-year small business owner and employer eight terms in MN House and 3 in the MN Senate, 1998-present Founder Haven4Heroes, PACT Charter School
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The budget surplus is actually smaller than many people think. While $6 billion seems like a lot, there is much concern that the economy is a lot softer that this surplus number reflects. With inflation at a 40 year high, prudence must be the order of the day. I do favor a special session now to pass a sizeable bonding/infrastructure bill.
Priorities for our area include assuring that nursing homes, group homes and disability services are available for those who rely on them. The burdens of special education costs in Anoka Hennepin School District unduly increase property taxes while still creating a huge district budget challenge. Also, keeping ARCC/Anoka Tech funded adequately is key to workforce development here. In addition, eliminating the tax on social security is key for many seniors so they stop moving to tax- friendlier states.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
The US Supreme Court changes in Roe v Wade have created a major national discussion about abortion.
I ascribe “dignity” to both the pregnant woman and the life that resides inside her. This acknowledgment of “dignity” must include provision for caring for the woman who may be in crisis as well as consideration for the needs and upbringing of the child. The way to address this is via thoughtful discussion/debate. While many states have substantially changed their laws, in reality no changes are likely in Minnesota. In my view, no constitutional amendment of any sort would pass and the Supreme Court makeup assures that nothing would change in current law. For the good of all, while this is an important discussion to have, it is very important to solve the other major problems that are before us, including the needs of seniors, persons with a disability, students’ educational success, neighborhood safety, transportation and the effects of inflation.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
The bedrock of our country is fair elections. One person, one vote. It is crucial that citizens trust our electoral process, since so much is riding on it. Since the Bush-Gore election and continuing into the Biden-Trump faceoff, people on both parties have had much concern that the wrong person was deemed elected. First and foremost, leaders must acknowledge the peoples’ sincere concerns.
This means listening to complaints, charges, anecdotes and the like and understanding and investigating them. Trivializing these from either political perspective is to invite continued distrust. Since it takes bipartisan agreement to make any changes, which is not easy to come by, this is best the place to start of any changes are actually going to be made. In my opinion, shortening up the early voting season is better and relying on the tried and true US Mail instead of dropboxes would increase voting security and credibility.
Kari Rehrauer
Age: 46
Previous political/community experience: I currently serve as a Coon Rapids City Council Member. With a career spanning 20 years as a public school science teacher, I bring a commitment to quality public education to the Senate. As a lifelong union member, I will work for economic security, safety, and respect for all workers.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
People are hurting from inflation. The increased costs of gas and groceries is a struggle. Despite this, my opponent voted to give around $600 million more in tax cuts to businesses than individuals. And the current senate majority, of which my opponent is a member, will not come back for a special session when we have over a $9 billion surplus that should have been used to help people. I support $4 billion in tax breaks for workers, families, and seniors, and utilizing $4 billion from the surplus to sustain the systems we rely on from schools to infrastructure to nursing homes. I support eliminating the state tax on Social Security, prohibiting price gouging, and bringing down prescription drug costs. As your Senator, I will never walk away from an opportunity to compromise for the benefit of the people in my district and the people of Minnesota.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
This election, a woman’s right to privacy and reproductive freedom is under threat. I believe that the choice to have an abortion is profoundly difficult and personal. But it is ultimately a decision that every woman deserves to make privately, safely, and legally with their family and their health care provider. Government should not be making this decision for them. I will always work to defend this crucial right for the women of Minnesota and so that my daughters do not have less rights than I had.
This is an issue where there is a defined and sharp contrast between your candidates. Abeler has a 0% rating from Planned Parenthood and an F from Pro Choice MN and is on the record that the only exception to allow for an abortion is to save the life of the mother. No exception for rape, incest, or rape via incest of a 10-year-old child. This view is too extreme for Minnesota and it’s out of step with most Minnesotans.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Minnesota is a national leader in voter turnout, election reform, and ballot integrity. Our elections are secure. We ensure that every ballot is properly cast and properly counted.
The Minnesota Secretary of State has devoted significant resources since 2015 to ensure the security of our systems.
People who instill distrust in our democratic elections hurt our democracy.
Abeler voted to make it more difficult for Minnesotans to vote by voting against automatic voter registration and against protections for the right to vote. Abeler has voted to sew distrust in our elections by voting against a bill affirming that the individual with the most votes wins the election. As your Senator, I will stand up for ensuring your right to vote and I will stand up for secure, fair and honest elections.
