For the at-large seat on the Ramsey City Council, incumbent Chris Riley is facing a challenge from Jeff Lubarski for the position.
Jeff Lubarski
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I am an average resident of the City of Ramsey and have lived here 24 years. I have seen the changes the city has gone through both good and bad and I am willing to listen to the people of this city. I am retired from the Army Reserves after 24 years and have had a long career as an Iron Worker. Both of these positions have taught me hard work and team work are needed to get the job done. I have held leadership positions in both of these roles and know how to bring people together.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
The city could be doing a better job in planning for a sustainable future for our city. We should only build improvements that can be maintained long term without a large tax increase. There needs to be growth while allowing some areas to be left for unknown future needs. I think the residents of this city need to be or a part of this discussion in a meaningful way and significant changes to the city planning and zoning need to have a more robust notification procedure allowing for public discussion prior to making decisions.
Chris Riley
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I have been a resident of Ramsey for 27 years. I have raised 3 children with my wife Brenda. I have a history of involvement in the community through city committees, youth sports, and Boy Scouts. I am a CPA which means that I am an expert in financial matters, taxes and budgeting. These are all necessary for city functions. During my time on city council, I have been the Acting Mayor, the chairman of the Public Works committee, served on the Economic Development Authority (EDA), and the Highway 10 committee. I have been described as Reasonable and Reliable. I want to serve for 4 more years.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Ramsey city streets are in poor shape. City Council needs to make our streets a priority to improve the overall condition. This problem has two specific causes: 40% of Ramsey streets were built in a 10-year period which need reconstruction now; and prior sealcoating on streets is causing stripping of the top 1 inch of asphalt. The stripping issue is being addressed by a large 2-year budget allocation to spray patch these areas. Spray patching is the best method of repairing the stripping areas. Twenty miles of Ramsey streets have been reconstructed or overlayed in the last five years. I have championed a plan to expedite the reconstruction or overlaying 30 additional miles in the next three years. This expedited 30 miles plus planned reconstruction over the next 10 years will put the city back on track with street conditions.
