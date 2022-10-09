In House District 32A incumbent Nolan West is facing a challenge from Ashton Ramsammy. HD32A includes 10 precincts in the northern portion of Blaine; four precincts in the southern portion of Ham Lake and all precincts in the city of Columbus.
Ashton Ramsammy
Age: 21
Previous political/community experience: Health Unit Coordinator in Child/Adolescent Behavioral Mental Health at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Public Policy Analysis for the Anoka County Community Action Program, Shadowed at the Minneapolis City Attorneys Office in the Prosecutor’s Office, United States Air Force Auxiliary Cadet, Anoka Civil Air Patrol
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I believe that the money should be used to pay back taxpayers and improve our infrastructure and education. When it comes to paying back taxpayers I am fully supportive of Walz/Flanagan in their effort last session to give checks to every taxpayer from the surplus. As for Infrastructure, I believe that we need to use this upcoming session to ensure that the surplus is being used to help fix our major roadways so that citizens and businesses can thrive. With the funds from the Biden Infrastructure Bill and our enormous surplus, there is no reason that we cannot secure full funding for highway 65. When it comes to education I believe that we need to make sure that all of our public schools are fully funded so that every child has the equitable chance to leave our public school system with the tools they need to be successful.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I believe that every person has the right to their body on anything that is medically related. I believe that attempts to change state law to go against abortion is government over-reach since government has no place in our homes and in our medical decisions. I also support more comprehensive sexual education classes in our schools in order to promote using contraceptives or abstaining from sexual intercourse all together. I support more research into abortions in order to make sure that people who decide to get an abortion can do so safely without the fear or risk that they may be injured.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I believe that Minnesota has one of the best and strongest election security processes in the United States. Minnesota has been in the top three for voter turnout since 1996 (with a streak from 2000-2012 and in 2020 we were number 1) and I believe it is due to the strong support and belief in our election system. We have many safeguards that are in place, from our election judges being chosen by all parties involved in a equal manner to our state’s transparency on every election, our state’s election security is important to us and we have to make sure to keep it safe and strong.
Nolan West
Age: 31
Previous political/community experience: I have lived in Blaine my whole life and it has been my honor to serve as State Representative for Blaine for the last six years.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
We must use the surplus to implement broad based tax relief. Inflation is destroying family budgets across our state. The best thing we can do is put more money in their pockets to help them deal with it. In particular, we need to stop taxing social security. We are one of the few states that still do, and people on fixed incomes are hit hardest by inflation. We need to do it right away. We also need to invest in Highway 65. We finally have some momentum going on it, but it will require significant funds to fully rebuild. I will vigorously fight to get those funds next year.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
While this is true for some states, it isn’t really in the hands of the state legislature here.
The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that abortion is a right under the Minnesota Constitution in Doe v Gomez. A Minnesota District Court also struck down pro-life laws like requiring parents to be notified when their child seeks an abortion. They even struck down the requirement that late-term abortions must be performed by a physician and take place in a hospital. I am pro-life and would support reinstating those common sense statutes, but it is clear that any law passed associated with abortion would be struck down no matter how reasonable.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I strongly support Voter ID. There is no reason people shouldn’t be presenting their IDs to vote when they present them for countless other things. The vast majority of free countries elsewhere in the world require IDs to vote. Voter ID will increase citizen’s confidence in our election system which is critical to our republic.
