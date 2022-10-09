In House District 32A incumbent Nolan West is facing a challenge from Ashton Ramsammy. HD32A includes 10 precincts in the northern portion of Blaine; four precincts in the southern portion of Ham Lake and all precincts in the city of Columbus.

