With 217 of 217 precincts reporting Ilhan Omar has won the DFL primary, according to early unofficial results. 

Omar received 57,683 votes or 50.35%, Don Samuels received 55,217 votes or 87.20%. Albert Ross, AJ Kern and Nate Schluter have all received less than 1,00 votes. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.