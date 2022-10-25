After winning a DFL primary by 2 percentage points, Rep. Ilhan Omar will face Republican primary winner Cicely Davis in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Omar faced four other candidates running under the DFL banner in August, with former Minneapolis Councilmember Don Samuels coming in second.
On the Republican side, Davis received the nod from primary voters to proceed to the general election after receiving the most votes distributed among three GOP candidates.
Davis participated in a primary voters guide but did not respond by press time for the general election guide despite numerous attempts to contact her campaign. Responses from Davis and Omar for the primary voting guide are available at tinyurl.com/2p8epkh6.
Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8. Early voting is already open. For details, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote.
The 5th Congressional District includes Minneapolis and nearby surrounding suburbs. The annual salary for a member of Congress is $174,000.
Ilhan Omar
Education: B.A., North Dakota State University
Occupation: Member of Congress, 5th District of Minnesota
Qualifications: In my time representing Minnesota, I have fought to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law, combat gun violence, pass meaningful public safety reform, cancel student debt and fight for an economy that works for all.
Contact info: ilhanomar.com
Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you fix it?
I believe it is harder to hate up close. As the first woman of color to represent Minnesota in Congress, and one of the first Muslim women ever in Congress, I know what it is like to be marginalized and othered – and I know how we can bridge those divides through meaningful engagement. As whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, it is my job to build relationships – to organize our members and work with fellow caucuses to get real progress for Minnesotans – whether it comes to child nutrition, the climate crisis, abortion rights or higher education. That’s how I was able to negotiate a bill to guarantee school meals to over 30 million kids during the pandemic and to negotiate a bipartisan public safety package that included real accountability this fall. I am proud of this record, and look forward to continue using it to get real results for the people of the 5th.
How will you help rein in inflation and what is the root cause?
Rising costs and inflation is one of the foremost issues on my constituents’ minds. This is not an abstract economic concept – it makes it harder for Minnesotans to start a business, start a family or take out a loan. There are several causes of rising costs, including the once-in-a-generation global pandemic, Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, a dependence on foreign oil, and a corporate culture that incentivizes massive stock buybacks and executive bonuses instead of lowering costs or paying workers a living wage.
There are a variety of tools we have at our disposal to address this. One is to crack down on corporate price gouging like the House did by passing the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act. Another is to end our dependence on foreign oil, specifically corrupt regimes like Saudi Arabia, and transition to a clean energy economy. I was proud to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which takes a major step in the right direction, and to lead the Stop Arming Human Rights Abusers Acts, which rethinks our relationships with corrupt regimes. More broadly, we need economic policies that invest directly in people’s basic needs like food, housing and healthcare, so that they are not forced into debt and can better weather economic storms brought on by the business cycle. A truly just economy means making sure everyone has a basic standard of living, stability and a fair shot at a better life.
Is public safety a concern and how do you plan to address it?
It’s a real concern. Everyone deserves to live in a community where they feel safe and secure and are not worried about threats to themselves or their family. We need a holistic, evidence-based approach to keeping our communities safe. That includes funding for programs proven to reduce crime, like community policing and after-school programs, along with investments in education, good jobs, social services and affordable housing that will help reduce crime and keep our families and communities secure. My goal has always been to make law enforcement more accountable and effective in reducing crime. That’s why this month I helped negotiate a major package to provide local departments with funding for training, violence interruption and data collection on use-of-force practices.
Cicely Davis
Education: Masters in Health Administration, Liberty University
Occupation: Candidate for Congress, Minnesota’s 5th congressional district
Qualifications: As State Director of BLEXIT MN, I focused on the Black community and advocated for school choice and championed entrepreneurship and free enterprise as a means for minority communities to escape government dependency and poverty. I served as the chair for Senate District 59. I volunteered for the previous Republican candidate running against Ilhan Omar.
Contact info: www.CicelyDavis.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.