In Ramsey Ward 1, Michael Olson and Mickey Adams are facing off in the November general election after surviving a primary contest against Wayne Grimmer.

In the primary, Olson received 344 votes, or 50.74%, Adams received 180 votes, or 26.55% and Grimmer received 154 or 22.71%.

