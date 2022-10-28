In Ramsey Ward 1, Michael Olson and Mickey Adams are facing off in the November general election after surviving a primary contest against Wayne Grimmer.
In the primary, Olson received 344 votes, or 50.74%, Adams received 180 votes, or 26.55% and Grimmer received 154 or 22.71%.
Mickey Adams
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/council?
My husband and I owned a business for 25 years. We were actively involved in MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce and awarded Business of the Year, and the Anoka Area Chamber where I served on their Board of Directors for four years and received the President’s Award.
I convinced the Council to disallow snowmobiles going through people’s boulevards and driveways in rural areas and allow riding in the streets there. I served on the original committee in the design and logistics of the Cor. I believe we need to listen to our expert staff and respect their advice and work with them. I have served on many committees and organizations through the years. I get along and work well with people. I want to get the council back to making policy rather than micro managing. I strongly believe in serving my community.
In what areas could the city be doing better and what should they do to improve in this area/areas?
1. We need to improve our image. No more bad-mouthing Ramsey. By doing that, businesses (industry, lite manufacturing, quality shops and restaurants) will be more willing to invest in our city and thereby help support our roads and keep our taxes down. We must do both!
2. We must respect our staff. They are the experts we need to listen to them.
3. We must listen to our residents!
4. No retail businesses in neighborhoods.
We have a beautiful city. Two rivers, so many trees, lots of space for building, a beautiful industrial area and a good amount of space for enticing more business. I believe we need to capitalize on those attributes. We can do this by positive communication through the media, on-line, social media, etc. We have to act! I know we all want a city we are proud of. We can do this together!
I am Mickey Adams and I am running for Ramsey City Council, Ward 1 and I am asking for your vote. Visit my website, Vote4Mickey.com for more information and to donate. Thank You!
Michael Olson
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I am currently chair of Ramsey’s Economic Development Authority. In 2020 I ran for Ramsey Mayor, nearly winning the race. Subsequently I was elected to the position of Executive Chair of the SD35 Basic Political Organizational Unit and, after redistricting, I am currently a Deputy Chair of the SD31 BPOU. I also Chair the Twin Cities chapter of the International Association of Diemakers and Diecutters which is a printing and packaging industry organization.
I am a natural leader with a heart to serve. My focus is on the needs of others and how I can help them conquer their challenges. I have a knack for conflict resolution, bringing opposing parties to a mutually agreeable conclusion.
I have held various leadership positions in business and church settings my entire adult life, beginning in high school.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Ramsey has much to offer and yet no place is perfect.
Three areas I would highlight for improvement:
COR development news There have been long, ongoing efforts to build out the COR with businesses to serve the citizens and yet even with recent progress it has felt slow to non-existent to many residents. We should develop new avenues for informing all those living in Ramsey of the good things which are happening.
Road repair. Road conditions are high on the list of city shortcomings for most of the residents with whom I speak. In the words of a previous council, “that can was kicked down the road for a long time.”
We need to accelerate the pace of road repair and replacement to get caught up. Then we can ratchet back the funding to maintenance level with a solid plan for more significant repairs.
3) Urban - rural mix
My main concern is with the transition from the more rural feel to a more urban and suburban feel. Recent developments have placed relatively compact neighborhoods right adjacent to the residents with acreage. I would like to see the transition be more gradual.
