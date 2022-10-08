In House District 31A political newcomers Harry Niska and Betsy O’Berry are facing off for the seat. HD31A includes the city of Ramsey and four precincts in western and southern Andover.
Harry Niska
Age: 41
Previous political/community experience: I have never held elected office. I have served on the Ramsey Charter Commission, the elder board of my church, the ARAA baseball board, and coached youth basketball and baseball.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The first job of government is to keep us safe, so we need to make major investments into public safety. But spending alone will not solve the recruitment and retention crisis, which is exacerbated by the unfortunate and irresponsible anti-police rhetoric of some of our public officials, most notably Attorney General Keith Ellison.
The current surplus also creates an important opportunity to enact significant structural tax reform that will benefit all Minnesotans, put more money back in their pockets and help restart our economy. This tax relief should include repealing Minnesota’s tax on social security income, which puts us out of step with almost every other state.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
Although Roe v. Wade was overturned at federal level, the Minnesota legislature is still limited by state precedent protecting abortion as a state right. Given the makeup of the state courts, that precedent is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future. Abortion is a profound moral question that we all need to approach with respect and empathy. I am pro-life because I believe every human life has value and worth, and I believe government has a role to play in protecting innocent human life from lethal violence. I would support expanding common sense protections of both mothers and unborn patients, such as restrictions on abortions at the late stage of pregnancy, parental notification, and medical safety standards.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Our system of accountable, representative government only works if we have free and fair elections that we can all trust. It should be easy to vote, but hard to cheat. We can make a few common sense changes that would increase trust in elections, beginning with a requirement that each voter establish their identity when they vote using an identification card. The state DFL party required identification in order to vote at their state convention, and we should require it at the ballot box as well.
Betsy O’Berry
Age: 61
Previous political/community experience: I am a retired Certified Public Accountant with 39 years of experience as a business owner, corporate controller, tax accountant and advisor to small businesses. For the last 26 years, I have served as a volunteer at my Lutheran church including as Treasurer, Vice President and as Council President.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
It’s unfortunate that the legislature didn’t pass the compromise they advertised. We need to return to the Constitutional requirement that bills have a single subject so that there is more transparency and accountability and we avoid the end-of-session train wreck that meant that nothing passed this year. I would use the surplus for: 1) Tax relief, including exempting Social Security income from the state income tax, 2) Increased funding for public safety to equip our police and fire departments with the training and resources they need to be effective, 3) Increased funding for our public schools, including money for more counselors. Minnesota ranks 49th in the nation in the ratio of counselors to students and our kids deserve better. 4) Increased funding for higher education to lower the cost of our trade schools, community colleges, colleges and universities so that our students can graduate without crushing levels of debt.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I am pro-choice and do not support changes to make Minnesota law more restrictive regarding abortion. I believe that women’s lives are important and that women must be able to make decisions about their own bodies. I supported Roe v. Wade, which allowed women to choose abortion up the point of viability, after viability, abortions were allowed to save the life or health of the mother. The women who make these decisions could be your mother, your sister, your daughter, your work colleague, your friend, or the woman who lives down the road. As an advocate of compassionate care, I believe a woman has the right to choose what is best for her and her family because she, of all her family members, knows best the direction to take considering her own health, and the health and well-being of her family. Approximately 20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage. If abortion becomes illegal in Minnesota, any woman with a miscarriage is just one malicious busybody away from being accused of a “suspicious miscarriage.” The government should not come between a patient and their doctor. I will protect Choice in Minnesota. I am the only pro-choice candidate in this race.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I am proud that Minnesota has been a nation-leading state in the percentage of eligible people who vote. Democracy depends on people showing up to vote and have their voices heard. To encourage voting, we make it easy and convenient for people to vote. We have a number of checks and balances in our election system to make sure that only eligible voters are able to vote and all our votes are counted. Our election officials have been transparent about all the safeguards in our system. Because we use paper ballots in Minnesota, we can accurately audit the results of any election. Statewide recounts in two recent elections for Governor and US Senate have shown that we have a fair and accurate election system in Minnesota. We do not need to make changes that would discourage or restrict people from voting in Minnesota.
