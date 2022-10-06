Mental health workers at Abbott Northwestern and Mercy’s Unity Campus took to the picket lines this week, from Monday, Oct. 3 to Wednesday Oct. 5, asking for safer work conditions and changes to wages based on position. M Health Fairview mental health joined in the strike on Monday, but reached a bargain by the time picketing began on Tuesday.
The strikers lined up along Osborne Road in Fridley on Tuesday, Oct. 4, spending time in front of Abbott Northwestern, as well, on Monday and Wednesday. Unity Emergency Department Mental Health Coordinator Amanda Reasor talked with ABC Newspapers at the picket line on Tuesday about the stalling negotiations.
“We have the entire economic section of our contract to still bargain with Allina,” Reasor said. “We’re still looking for language on one to one assignments and safety with pregnant people working with violent patients or even people who have been assaulted by violent patients, they’re still expected to work with those patients.”
This strike comes less than a month after nurses across the Allina health system held a three-day strike in September.
Staff safety and negotiations over fair wages were also main points of focus during the Minnesota Nurses Association strike, which Reanor said
shares many of the same objectives.
“We are all for patients before profits,” Reanor said, referencing the slogan used during the MNA strike. “What it really comes down to is a better workplace for us, better pay, better benefits and that trickles down to our patients. Allina wants to run these hospitals as a business but to actually care for patients we need to start seeing respect, dignity, and a living wage.”
While those at Unity and Abbott Northwestern have not reached a bargain as of press time, M Health Fairview had reached a tentative agreement after extensive talks on Monday night.
Psychology associate at Fairview, William Bader told ABC Newspapers about the last steps needed to reach an agreement.
“(We talked) about wages and making sure the most senior psychiatric associates and behavioral assistants would be placed on a wage scale where they’re getting paid more than people who just started,” Bader said. “We had some people starting off who were getting paid as much as people who were there for 10 years. That was the last thing we had to come to an agreement on.”
Bader also said that the other hospitals have not yet come to an agreement as each bargaining team is in contact with different members of administration. He says that it comes down to the administration in this case.
“We have different people bargaining, so I know Allina has been a difficult bargain,” Bader said. “I think it’s administration at this point, our jobs are very similar as mental health coordinators and psychiatric associates. We’re very fortunate and glad to have come to a tentative agreement and we are hoping that Allina can come to one as soon as they can to be able to enjoy the same benefits we are going to be able to have.”
The mental health workers ended their strike on Wednesday as planned, and as of press time did not reach any other agreements.
