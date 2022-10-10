In House District 35 Polly Matteson and Jerry Newton are facing off to represent the district. HD 35B is comprised of 12 precincts in eastern Coon Rapids and two precincts in southeastern Andover.
Polly Matteson
Age: 63
Previous political/community experience: I was elected a delegate at 18 years old, and elected the co-chair of my Senate District in Andover. I have volunteered with campaigns by walking in parades, door knocking and making phone calls to get candidates elected. I have also volunteered as an advocate at a Crisis Pregnancy Center in Coon Rapids to help mothers in our community.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Minnesota has the sixth highest ratio of state and local sales, property, and individual incomes tax revenues to personal income out of the fifty states and District of Columbia. Because of this, Minnesotans are moving their families and businesses to other states. I believe the surplus should be given back to the hardworking people of Minnesota.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
Abortion is constitutionally protected in Minnesota due to a 1995 State Supreme Court Decision called Doe v. Gomez. The only two ways abortion law can be changed are by the Minnesota Supreme Court overturning the existing law or by Minnesota voters passing a referendum. There is little the legislature can do on this issue because the right to abortion is constitutionally protected in Minnesota.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I support Voter ID, and polls show most voters do too. We have to show ID to purchase alcohol, apply for a job, rent a car, get on an airplane, check in to a hotel, apply for a fishing license, purchase cold medicine - the list goes on!
Voter ID is the number one thing we could do to make sure that people have confidence in our elections, that you are who you say you are and that you live where you say you live when you are voting.
Jerry Newton
Age: I am sensitive regarding the posting of ages. We don’t do that for race or sexual orientation and I think that age is of no importance in political campaigns.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
One third of the surplus should be used to eliminate state taxes on Social Security retirement benefits and the remaining balance should be returned to taxpayers.
Another third should be used for fully funding education and educational support services, such as school counselors and mental health professionals. It should also be used to fully fund the needs of community police, fire and public safety. The final third should be dedicated to infrastructure, such as bridges on Highway 65 at 99th, 109th and 117th avenues in Blaine and widening Highway 10 from Hanson Boulevard to Round Lake Boulevard.
This infrastructure funding should also include money to increase the capacity of the Minnesota Veterans Home by 100 beds to eliminate the two-year waiting list for needy veterans.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
There is no reason to change state law regarding abortion. We must continue to defend women’s rights, to include their right to make decisions regarding their reproductive health.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Elections in Minnesota are run well and are fair. We must, however, always seek to keep them that way and make rational improvements wherever and whenever needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.