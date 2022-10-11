In State Senate District 30 incumbent Eric Lucero is facing a challenge for re-election by Diane Nguyen. SD30 is comprised of the city of Nowthen; city of Hanover (in Hennepin and Wright counties); Elk River (in Sherburne counties), one precinct in Oak Grove and Albertville, Hanover, Otsego, a precinct in Rockford Township and St. Michael.
Eric Lucero
Age: Not answered
Previous political/community experience: Current 8-year State Representative Former Dayton City Council Member
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Hardworking Minnesotans continue to be victims of skyrocketing costs including gas, groceries, and inflation in the Walz/Biden economy. At the same time, government is sitting flush with mountains of extra cash approaching a $10 billion budget surplus. A budget surplus is the direct result of crushing over-taxation. Minnesotans urgently need deep, permanent tax cuts across the board, such as eliminating the tax on social security, to help offset the hemorrhaging of money being sucked from the savings accounts of individuals, families, and businesses due to Walz/Biden policies.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
The Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” As a strong supporter of the Tenth Amendment, I celebrate upholding Federalism and States’ Rights. Abortion does not exist in the Constitution and thus has not been delegated to the Federal Government by the Constitution. As such, the U.S. Supreme Court got it right earlier this year upholding the U.S. Constitution and returning power to the states where it belongs.
I am 100% pro-life from conception to natural death. Unfortunately, current case law in our state is the product of a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling (Doe v. Gomez) and Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan’s recent extremist abortion ruling (which pro-abortion extremist Attorney General Keith Ellison chose not to appeal). The next step in the battle for truth in our state is for the MN Legislature to exercise its constitutional check and balance responsibility by impeaching extremist judges who are clearly abusing their office with rulings based upon personal political bias rather than rulings based upon the constitution or lawful state statute.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
As a cyber security specialist, I’ve spent my career protecting technology systems by establishing authentication, and Granting access based upon said authentication. Every person understands this necessary process each time we access our banking website or mobile app in that we are granted access to our accounts only after we’ve proven we indeed are who we claim to be via authentication. Voting is among the most critically important systems in our society that must be protected by granting access to eligible persons only after they’ve been successfully authenticated via
Photo ID, U.S. citizenship, and MN residency. Minnesota must join the other states who’ve already successfully enacted photo ID.
Diane Nguyen
Age: 42
Previous political/community experience: Outreach Officer, Director; Church Volunteer
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Surplus: fully funding schools with free meals, mental health resources in our schools and workplaces, and job apprenticeships and internships to secure jobs in Minnesota’s workforce.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
Abortion should be between a woman, her faith, and her doctor; not given to a politician to decide. Abortion should be safe and legal. The Republican plan to ban it, even if the pregnancy is from rape or incest, is not for Minnesota.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Secretary of State Steve Simon and local election officials have done their due diligence.
I haven’t read of any election fraud in Minnesota; therefore, our state elections are safe and secure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.