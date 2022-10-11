In State Senate District 30 incumbent Eric Lucero is facing a challenge for re-election by Diane Nguyen. SD30 is comprised of the city of Nowthen; city of Hanover (in Hennepin and Wright counties); Elk River (in Sherburne counties), one precinct in Oak Grove and Albertville, Hanover, Otsego, a precinct in Rockford Township and St. Michael.

Eric Lucero

Lucero

Lucero
Nguyen

Nguyen 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.