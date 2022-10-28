In East Bethel for a special election for City Council Kevin Lewis is running against Wanda McLaurin.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
As a 26 year resident of East Bethel, I am well acquainted with the residents and issues/challenges facing our city. As an experienced business person I am familiar with the Due Diligence required to ad-dress matters constructively and effectively. I am well informed on matters before the City Council and can hit the ground running.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Greater perceived and actual transparency and responsiveness to East Bethel residents is essential moving forward, beginning with again broadcasting the Public Forum portion of City Council meetings. Decision making must be based on proper Due Diligence, with the primary criterion being how to best serve the interests of residents, not personal or special interests. The City Council needs to limit its own power by provision in the City Code such that never again can it encumber the residents with on-erous debt or ordinances without public hearings and/or referenda.
Also in East Bethel Jim Smith, Narendra "Ram" Ramnarine, Tim Miller and Mark Duchene and Tanner Balfany are running for City Council at large for two seats. Lewis was the only East Bethel City Council candidate to respond to ABC newspaper’s questionnaire.
