In House District 30B, political newcomer Chad Hobot is running against incumbent Paul Novotny. HD 30B is comprised of the cities of Nowthen and Elk river along with one precinct in western Oak Grove and two precincts in northeastern Otsego.
Chad Hobot
Age: 50
Previous political/community experience: Past youth hockey, football coach, volunteer at church.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Surpluses suggest we are overtaxed. I support tax rebates, eliminating the social security income tax, and investing in local schools and roads.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I support keeping abortion safe, legal, and rare in Minnesota. The Republican plan to ban it is too extreme. The decision should be between a woman, her doctor, and her God, not a politician.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I have not heard or read of any widespread election security issue in Minnesota. The best thing we can do is elect election officials with extreme integrity.
Paul Novotny
Age: 57
Previous political/community experience: I served the community as a Sherburne County Sheriff’s Deputy for over 33 years, retiring in May 2020. I was first elected to the House of Representatives in February 2020, then again in November 2020. I serve on the Public Safety, Judiciary, and Health and Human Services Policy committees.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The Social Security Income Tax Elimination should be passed within the first week of the new session.
We are one of just a few states that tax Social Security. It is theft and pushes out people who have called Minnesota home their whole lives.
As part of a long-term plan to make Minnesota more competitive, I will fight to lower the Minnesota Sales Tax, stop the implementation of California Car standards, advocate for an across-the-board reduction of Income Tax, and freezing of Residential Property Tax rates for Seniors.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I firmly believe that all people pre-born and born have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Life starts in the womb. Across five generations of my family, adoption has played a significant role and blessed us all. I will continue to support legislation that treats all human life with dignity, including the pre-born. Simply put I am pro-family and pro-life.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
In Minnesota, a photo ID is required to complete almost any transition in the public and private sectors.
The list of activities requiring an ID would use up my allowed word count for this response. The list of activities NOT requiring an ID is short... voting. The need to have a verifiable state-issued identification to receive, turn in, or be a witness on an absentee ballot is obvious. It is a worn-out argument that requiring a photo ID is a form of voter suppression, and it is time to require a photo ID to make sure your vote counts.
