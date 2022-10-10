In House District 35A incumbent John Heinrich is facing Zach Stephenson for the seat. Stephenson is also currently serving as a state rep for HD36A and because of redistricting he is facing Heinrich for the HD 35A seat. The district is comprised of the city of Anoka and eight precincts in the western portion of Coon Rapids.
John Heinrich
Age: 43
Previous political/community experience: MN State Representative – 4 years; elected in 2018, re-elected 2020, House District 35A. Legislative Committees include: Transportation, Veterans. United States Marine Corps Combat Veteran. Community/Church volunteer. Married to Jessica and father of three children. Vice President at local pavement business.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
All Minnesotans are facing higher prices at the gas pump and the grocery store. We should be returning the surplus to Minnesota families; standing up for our veterans, and funding nursing homes. We need to prioritize giving our children a great education, investing in roads and bridges and fully funding law enforcement. In addition, we need to end the Minnesota income tax on Social Security.
The US Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
Because of the current make-up of the MN Supreme Court and Doe v Gomez, any changes to current abortion law are highly unlikely in Minnesota. However, I would support a ban on abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for the life and health of the mother. I support legislation that would increase protecting the life and health of the mother. My hope is that we would be a society that values all life and leans towards alternatives to abortion, like adoption.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I was proud to have chief authored legislation that would require Voter ID in our state. Minnesotans deserve election integrity and to have trust in our electoral process. People know it’s very reasonable to expect someone to prove “they are who they say they are” when they vote. I will continue to work in a bipartisan way so that Minnesota citizens know their vote counts.
Zack Stephenson
Age: 38
Previous political/community experience: I was first elected to the Minnesota House in 2018. In the four years since, I have successfully passed 32 bipartisan bills into law. In the House, I serve as Chair of the Commerce Committee.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I support a balanced approach, with significant tax cuts for middle-class Minnesotans coupled with needed investments in education, public safety, and mental health. In terms of tax cuts, I would start with eliminating the tax on social security benefits. I also believe we can afford a middle-class income tax cut. Adjusted for inflation, the state government’s education spending in Minnesota is lower today than it was when I graduated from Coon Rapids High School in 2002. This needs to change. Class sizes are too large, and teachers are too overburdened. Our public safety system is also in need of more investment. I’ve co-authored bills to provide recruiting and retention bonuses for police officers. Our police departments need support to keep our community safe.
Finally, mental health should be a priority for the next legislature. There are not enough treatment options for people with mental health or substance abuse disorders.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
The Supreme Court’s decision was wrong. We should not restrict reproductive freedom in Minnesota. Instead, we should pass laws that protect our freedoms.
What, if anything, would you change with the state's election security process? Why?
Minnesota’s elections are very secure. Elections are administered at a local level. Paper ballots are used, and there are a multitude of controls to prevent fraud. I do not see a need for significant changes. I think the biggest problem with our election administration are politicians who are willing to spread false claims about election fraud.
